MOJAVE – This month’s Plane Crazy Saturday event, hosted by the Mojave Transportation Museum, will be April 16th featuring guest speaker Todd Schultz.
Schultz is a full-time professional pilot from Bakersfield who flies Beechcraft King Air and Cessna Citation jets at Golden State Air Charter. He’s also the founder of the Golden Age Flight Museum that’s located at Tehachapi Airport.
In an excerpt from transportation museum president Cathy Hansen:
Todd Schultz founded the Golden Age Flight Museum in 2016. Growing up in an aviation family, he acquired a passion for aviation at an early age. He never missed an opportunity to fly with his father. Still in high school, Todd earned his pilot license and now possesses several additional certificates. These include Airline Transport Pilot and Flight Instructor for single engine, multi-engine, and instrument instruction. He is also certified in gliders and seaplanes.
His talented mechanical background earned him an FAA Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic certificate. Currently, he is employed as a captain for a FAA Part 135 aircraft charter company in Bakersfield. His logbook documents flights in over 100 types of aircraft. Todd graduated from Utah State Aeronautical University with a degree in Aviation Management. This additional proficiency prepared him to become a well-rounded pilot
Todd’s love of all things aviation, both contemporary and vintage, inspired him to rescue airplanes, gliders, cars, tanks, trucks and related items. His mission is to restore them to operational condition and put them on display for the public. In addition, it is important for Todd to share his knowledge base by promoting educational programs, including STEM platforms.
This led to the establishment of the Golden Age Flight Museum where things work and fly while exposing youngsters to the world of aviation. Considering the many donations of aircraft to the museum, Todd has earned a reputation as a trustworthy guardian of the past and future.
Presentation will be at 11:00 a.m. in MASP Board Room! Seating limited! Please RSVP!
info@mojavemuseum.org or 661.342.0604 Donation requested for presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.