The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
57-year old Salome Gonzalazhernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive while License Suspended.
20-year old Seth Chapman was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Dec. 31st on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Drive while License Suspended, Exhibition of Speed and Placing Barricade/Obstruction.
20-year old Luis Reyes was arrested on Jan. 4th on Suspicion of Use of Tear Gas or Tear Gas Weapon Except for Self-Defense.
30-year old Miguel Salvaterria was arrested on Jan. 15th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
41-year old Cherrita Powell was arrested in Siskiyou County (Siskiyou County Sheriff) on Jan. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Larry Tripp was arrested on Jan. 17th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
24-year old Bryce Murphy was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Excessive Blood Alcohol and Second Conviction of 23152 Violation within 10 Years.
20-year old Jacob Baker was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Driving under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
30-year old Babygirl Jackson was arrested on Jan. 20th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment.
27-year old Kelsi D. Montenegro was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
23-year old Evarardo Evarardo Valenton-Trinidad was arrested in Fresno County (Fresno County Sheriff) on Jan. 26th on Suspicion of Voluntary Manslaughter.
38-year old Darryl Sharp was arrested on Jan. 26th on Suspicion of Kidnapping.
43-year old Allen Mccullar was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Jan. 27th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
35-year old Tyler James Tritipo was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs with Bodily Injury.
