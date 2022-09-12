BORON - The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Boron; the incident occurred at an unknown time and location from where the victim was found.
According to the Kern County Sheriff Dept. a call came into the dispatch center on Sept. 11th at approximately 6:51p.m. for a alleged deceased person near Boron Avenue and Jamison Street; when deputies arrived, they located a male victim who was obviously deceased with apparent signs of trauma to the victim. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to begin their investigation as to the cause of the incident and the Kern County Coroner arrived to remove the victim from the scene; the identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin by the coroners office.
The Kern County Sheriff's Dept. is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 1-800-861-3110; you can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.