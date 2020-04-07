California City, CA (93505)

Today

Occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.