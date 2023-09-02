CALIF. CITY - During the Aug. 22nd city council meeting, a slide presentation was given by Jaimie Lewis concerning the Calif. City CORE Compliance Quarterly Report; Miss Lewis explained how she came to these conclusions, the audits and also stated that the city has 70 licenses that are active and that city departments are doing a good job in trying to get these operators into compliance.
Jamie Lewis - My name is Jamie Lewis. I'm the principal consultant and owner of Core Compliance. We were contracted by the City of California City, February 1st of this year to provide cannabis compliance services and this report covers the period from April 1st to July 31st, 2023. We've been performing these services for about six months now and so; this report does reflect those first six months of performance in the City of California City as a whole. Our approach considered three main elements of the inspection, the programmatic audit and then the excise tax added.
Accessing state license fee records, evaluating city reports, and reviewing books and records provided by operators, we've been able to identify a few top things that I wanted to know. One of them was that the city has 70 active state licenses. These are state licenses that show the status active on the CDC website and in the report that we receive on a monthly basis. All the operators have been instructed to date to obtain a business license. We found coming in that most of the operators did not have a business license. Apparently in prior administrations there was some miscommunication that a business license was not necessary and that it was the same as their operating permit. Of course, we now know that this is not the case and that all cannabis operators must have a business license.
In addition to their operating permit and their state license, the third thing that we considered was that there have been significant business closures over the last two years, which present an unclear picture; what we mean by that is there's quite a few active state licenses that are tied to operations that have been confirmed inactive and that definitely has presented kind of a discrepancy when you're looking at that list of 70 active licenses. We do want to note that not all of them are actively operating, but it it'd be unreasonable to expect excise taxes from an operator of a business that is not operable. Compliance in the past and this was rectified February 2023, so it's going to take several months to ensure that the state is properly reaching out to the city before renewing the state license and this is generally via e-mail, they'll send what they call a local compliance verification and someone at the city must respond within sixty days to let them know yes an operator is in compliance or no, they're not. That e-mail was going unanswered prior to February 1st and so we made sure to correct that. Those emails are now coming through to the city to give the city that opportunity to say no, this operator is not in compliance, and we don't recommend them for state license renewal. We want to also note some of the findings that were working kind of a pattern of in the audit that that we're taking on for the taxation side of the house, we're noticing a theme of just underreported excise taxes. So, this is due to inaccurate square footage calculation on the part of the operator. Some operators are deducting discounts or other measures from their growth receipt and then reporting that gross receipt with those deductions accounted for. Of course, when they obtain their local permit, they are asked to read the municipal code. But the fact that there were not active compliance measures on the part of the city, I think a lot of folks are just claiming ignorance and that they just didn't know.
Our operators are really going through quite a bit right now as everyone probably knows the status of the industry is up and down and so it's just you know some operators have elected to avoid some additional fees and taxes by not paying taxes and then on the regulatory compliance side of the house, we've noticed that many operators have failed to renew their local annual permit. I just want to shout out to your city clerk who's doing a phenomenal job just doing an outreach campaign to all of our operators to ensure that their permits are renewed and in the event that an operator elects not to renew them, we are notifying the state of local noncompliance so, these are just a few of the notable themes that we're seeing with the 26 audits that have been completed so far.
The city staff has really done an amazing job initiating a permit fee recovery effort to ensure that all operators are aware of the requirements through the new operating permit, and this would certainly lead to an influx of permit fees. Revenue over the next couple of quarters I believe because we've got quite a few operators in the pipeline to renew their permit and then kind of piece space population. This has been a really big issue and we're really glad to have been out in the fields. I think the team today has measured almost 200,000 square feet of canopy space and what we're finding in these audits that we're conducting is that several cultivators were under reporting or reporting inaccurate Oftentimes they report based on their first month of operation and then fail to make adjustment in quarters and so that's where our audit will pick up any past due tax revenue.
As I mentioned, we measured almost 200,000 square feet in cultivation space and we've completed 60 total inspections and 29 audits, we anticipate that all active operators will have valid state licenses or local operating permits and their business licenses by December 31st. I have already started to issue notices that determination based on the fiscal audit unfortunately, I have yet to collect on those determinations. Some operators have elected to start furnishing documents that were requested earlier this year. So, our auditors are working with them to incorporate those records and make any adjustments necessary to those liability determinations. In other situations, operators are simply saying that they're not going to make payments on the liabilities and so what will happen there is the state will revoke their state license, and the city will follow along with the revocation of a local permit.
The cannabis compliance challenge is this; this is huge, and I think City Council might be interested in this. Why are folks not paying adequate taxes or why are they not renewing their local permits? Sometimes operators come in, they pull their local permit, and they show evidence of a state license. But they might go months without operating and so it's really important that we start to really document when an operator starts operating because that's the date that you can start that excise tax. So, the only way to truly do this is to maintain great relationships with the operators and also set foot in the buildings so you know that not only are operators maintaining their state license, but they've been confirmed not operative. So, it's kind of misleading when you see an operator that has a valid state license but then you step into their building and it's completely vacant and so again you won't know that until you step foot in the building.
Non cultivation tax right now is just the 29 audits that we've completed, 66,000 for noncultivations and of course penalty and interest. So, the departmental collaboration has been really huge; we reconciled state and local records, photos, inspection records, private files, and shared data with the city through this AIR mechanism. There's no easy way to reconcile records with your local municipality and the state. Unfortunately, the state has three different types of reports that they give us each month and each month those have to be manually reconciled with city data so that's what we're using here to really support us with all the applicable. Departments now have access to this data, and it's updated in real time.
And then lastly, I just want to start with the city manager who has weekly Wednesday meetings to just talk amongst each other to resolve issues one by one, because that's really what it takes. The monthly milestones during the last quarter we did a similar chart that had projections, and this is notes that we have been successful. We are just at about actually exceeded the anticipated being around 25 audits completed around this time of year and our inspections are slowing down a bit. We've had to have some revisits for operators had some rooms that were in the pipeline to go live and now they're live. So, we measure that square footage and assistant and make sure that they are properly paying their taxes; there were some operators who were just not available and now we've been able to get all of them to schedule an in-person inspection. So, things are certainly moving along. So again, just a really, really great job by the city clerk reaching out to our operators and sending those invoices out and making sure folks renew their local permits.
After Miss Lewis was finished speaking, a question-and-answer session occurred between the city council and members of the public; the council also thanked Miss Lewis for her work.
