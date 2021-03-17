CALIFORNIA CITY — A fundraising ride and poker run will take place March 20, hosted by the Cody Waters Foundation to help raise money for raise money for brain cancer treatment and research.
The Cody Waters Off-Road Ride to Survive is open to motorcycles, quads, side by sides, buggies, trucks and any other type of off road vehicles.
The registration fee is $65 per rider/driver team 12 years and older or $35 per passenger or child between 8 and 12 years old. Children under 8 are free.
The 33-mile ride will take people through the Jawbone Canyon area, which will include an area that is flat desert terrain, with areas of sand, a couple of small hills and some loose rock.
The trail will be clearly marked and there will be experienced staff riders to guide you from start to finish. The lunch and raffle drawing will be held when everyone has returned to camp.
The poker run and ride will start and end at a campsite located at Tatum Road and 135th Street in California City.
Each paid participant will receive one porker card score card to start, and can purchase additional score cards for $5. At each stop, a rider will select one playing card, per score card.
A total of six winners are expected: Best hand Adult Male & Female ($100 each) and best hand under age 16 Male & Female ($50 each). There will also be one winner for the worst hand Adult ($100) and one winner for the worst hand under age 16 ($50).
The Cody Waters Off-Road Ride was started in memory of Cody Waters, a Garden Grove child who died March 14 after a fight with brain cancer. Cody was first diagnosed with cancer following a 2008 Easter weekend ride in California City. He was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center after the family returned home, where doctors discovered a brain tumor. Cody underwent five brain surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy treatment and suffered from a spinal cord tumor that stripped him of his ability to walk.
The poker run/ride information and registration form is available at thecodywatersfoundation.com.
