KERN COUNTY VOTERS On Saturday, September 11th from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm the Kern County Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor, will be open for voters needing assistance to vote and for drop off of mail ballots. The Elections Office will be open: Mon-Fri: 8 AM – 5 PM Saturday September 11: 8 AM – 2 PM or by appointment (to make an appointment call 661-868-3590 or email elections@kerncounty.com) Election Day September 14: 7 AM - 8 PM Curbside drop off for Vote by Mail Ballots will be available at the County Administrative Building on the corner of Truxtun and N St. the following days: Saturday, September 11th from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 14th from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm Remember Election Day is Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and the polls are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. If you would like to volunteer to be a poll worker on Election Day, go to KernVote.com for more information. For more information visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590. By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Kern County
