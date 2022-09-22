The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of July/Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
JULY -
24th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 21200 block of Campos Court and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21200 block of Campos Court.
27th - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 200 block of Hwy 58.
28th - Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 200 block of Valley Blvd. and Battery on Person, 21800 block of Brook Drive.
29th - Towed – Registration, 21700 block of Westwood Blvd.
30th - Battery on Person, 20700 block of South Street.
31st - 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20300 block of Mountain View Drive.
AUG –
2nd - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21500 block of Circle Drive, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 21100 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
3rd - Death: Suicide, 19600 block of Water Canyon Drive and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
4th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21000 block of Mission Street.
7th - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 900 block of Aleahin and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
8th – Cause Harm/Death of Elder/Dependent Adult, 19800 block of Mesa Drive.
9th - Vandalism: $400 or More, 22300 block of Pinto Way.
13th – Attempted Grand Theft, 23700 block of Victoria Court.
14th – Missing Person, 20200 block of Mini Court, Assist other Department, 800 block of Aspen Drive and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
15th – Remove/Destroy Wireless Communication Device/Calling 911, 19800 block of Cross Way.
16th - Missing Person, 19300 block of Alta Vista Avenue and Battery on Person, 19500 block of Sycamore Court.
17th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22600 block of Fairway Court and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22900 block of Rim Way.
23rd - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 19800 block of Piedra Drive and Violate Domestic Violence Court Order, 18400 block of Mordoc Avenue.
25th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21200 block of Madre Street and Violate Domestic Violence Court Order, 18400 block of Mordoc Avenue.
26th - Vehicle Theft, 21100 block of Mission Street.
30th - Violate Domestic Violence Court Order, 19800 block of Moon Drive.
31st – Missing Person, 19500 block of Cherry Lane. 27th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 22300 block of Pat Court.
