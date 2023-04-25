Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s April 25, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, Please click here.  
Meeting Highlights April 25, 2023
Item No. 1 AM session: 
The Board voted to proclaim May 2023 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Kern County. 
Learn how to get involved in this important campaign here.
Item No. 2 PM session: 
The Board voted to proclaim May 2, 2023, as “Giving Day” in Kern County to encourage local giving through the annual fundraiser "Give Big Kern.”
Item No. 13 AM session: 
The Board approved the Kern County Airport’s request to accept nearly $2 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program grant funding for runway renovations at Meadows Field Airport.
Item No. 20 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement between Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to provide increased access to mental health services for students and their families by extending the agreement through August of 2026.
Item No. 24 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with the Department of State Hospitals to conduct community stakeholder workgroups focused on reducing the number of people with serious mental illness arrested and incarcerated for behavior connected to their illness.
Item No. 25 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with the Cornerstone Center for Counseling and Discipleship, Inc. to provide outpatient substance use disorder treatment services for residents in Tehachapi and the surrounding areas through June of 2023. 
Item No. 36 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) for mentoring services through its Positive Youth Development Services program through June of 2024.
Item No. 37 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) for the provision of Medi-Cal Health Enrollment Navigator Project services through June of 2024. 
This will aid the Kern County Department of Human Services in their collaboration with community-based organizations to develop, conduct, and implement effective tools to expand Medi-Cal outreach in Kern County.
Item No. 38 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with Garden Pathways, Inc. for youth mentoring services through June of 2024.
Item No. 39 AM session: 
The Board approved the Kern County Library’s request to accept California State Library’s Lunch at the Library Grant to support their Lunch at the Library 2023 summer meals.
Item No. 43 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern for the prevention of homelessness among persons living with HIV/AIDS through June of 2025.
Items No. 13 – 17 PM session: 
The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.   
This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
Item No. 29 PM session: 
The Board voted to contribute $2,000 to the Highland High School APS Booster Club to support student scholarships.
Item No. 30 PM session: 
The Board voted to contribute $250 to Vineland School District, $250 to the McFarland Greater Chamber of Commerce, $400 to the Shafter Cinco De Mayo Committee to support community events, and $250 to the Delano Union School District Foundation to support educational opportunities.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
