The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Juan Palos was arrested on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Fail to Appear after signing or agreeing to Appear, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
26-year old Christopher Wright was arrested in Riverside County (Southwest DC – Sheriff) on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Battery on Prisoner.
26-year old Cody Riley was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Evasion – Wanton Disregard for Safety and Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
21-year old Kelby Newton was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
23-year old John A. Barber was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
41-year old Meredith N. Anderson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
30-year old Patricia N. Alcaraz was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 13th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Philip A. Torress was arrested in Butte County (Chico CHP) on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
69-year old Richard Osburn was arrested by Shafter Police on Aug. 14th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle and Drive While License Suspended.
23-year old Eljiah M. Bendlin was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Unsafe Turn and/or without Signaling, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Unregistered Vehicle.
47-year old Jeffery S. Flinn Sr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Jason Dean Oliver was arrested in Riverside County (Southwest DC – Sheriff) on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possess less than 28.5 Grams of Marijuana.
46-year old Sharon D. Cummings was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
34-year old Rachel Jarrett was arrested on Aug. 26th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order; she was arrested on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Failure to Appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.