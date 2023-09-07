BORON – For several years, the Boron Community building has been in need of repairs and renovations; well, thanks to the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the RENEW BIZ project, the building received a major facelift. The reopening of the community building took place on the afternoon of Aug. 30th beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Several dignitaries turned out for the event including Kern County 2nd District Supervisor District Manager Laura Lynne Wyatt, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, the Kern County Public Works Department, Carla, Maybeth, Donald, Sarah and Nick from Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium Boron Operations, Twenty Mule Team Museum President and V. President Jerry Gallegos and Mitch Naka’hiki, Boron Alive contact Karen Caillier and several members of the community.
Mrs. Wyatt opened the ceremony by welcoming everyone then turned over the mic to Supervisor Scrivner who had a few words to say before the ribbon cutting.
“Hello everyone; this is a very exciting day I want to thank you all for being here and welcome to the grand opening and ribbon cutting event for the Boron Park Community building. Just last year, I announced about $9 million in park improvements all across the second district and so this building renovation is just one part of delivering on that $9 million commitment. I'd like to thank some specific community partners and folks; Jeff Hill is who runs the departments and Jeff was integral in helping us to get this done. I also want to thank our community members from Boron Alive; I know we have a few that are here, so thank you to Boron Alive for your help and your support. Also, the construction company Vortex who did the work on this, I want to thank them as well. I also really want to thank Laura Lynne Wyatt, my District Director, for helping to spearhead this and keep everybody on task. She makes sure that these projects get delivered for you in the community.”
Supervisor Scrivner went on to explain how the RENEW BIZ funds got this project as well as others around the district. started and
“So, the money for this project came from the RENEW BIZ Fund; you probably have heard me talk about Renew Biz from time to time. But essentially what RENEW BIZ is; back in 2012, I created the concept for this district, and we drew on a map all the unincorporated areas of Eastern Kern County. So, it's the unincorporated areas like Rosamond, Boron, Mojave, et cetera and we said OK we're going to set a baseline here. So, in January of 2012 any tax growth over that January 1, 2012 amount and increment of that tax growth goes into the Renew Biz fund that we use for different kinds of infrastructure improvements. Some of you might remember if your business owners, we also had a grant program for facade improvements for the exterior of businesses that Renew Biz was used for as well. So, this time what I decided to do with the renew biz funds, and we had quite a bit that had accumulated was to use it for some deliverables for direct projects into various communities in East Kern County and so this project (about $600,000) came from that Renew Biz Fund, which stands for Renewable Energy Neighborhood Enhancement, Wind Business Improvement Zone.
Among the beautiful upgrades that you're going to see, such as the new flooring, the new interior and the exterior paint, new cages over the windows, and new swamp coolers. Many corrections were also made to the plumbing and to the electrical of the building, and there are more park improvements that are coming soon to Boron, such as a new skate park, a new splash pad which is also called a skate park, a new dog park, an updated ball field and also parking lot lighting. So, those are other projects that are coming in; but today, we're celebrating the completion of this community building renovation. So, it's my pleasure to be a part of delivering this project to the community of Boron, with that being said; let's cut a ribbon”.
After Supervisor Scrivner finished, he invited everyone who was instrumental in the project to come up front then Boron Honorary Mayor Dale Slavinski cut the ribbon officially opening the community building to the public.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank Supervisor Zack Scrivner, his district director Laura Lynne Wyatt, Rio-Tinto Borates, Jeff Hill Vortex Construction, Boron Alive and everyone else who helped make this project come alive for years to come.
