CALIFORNIA CITY — Cal City has yet to respond to a report from the Kern County Grand Jury, that has a expected reply date of Sept. 30.
Council members briefly went over what a reply would entail during a council meeting.
Direction was given by the grand jury a couple months ago, including:
- R-1 The City Council should empower the City Manager to fill all director positions with permanent and qualified individuals by September 30, 2022. The City Council has empowered the City Manager to fill the vacancies. However, the City nor any City can meet the deadline due to the employment shortage. The City has taken steps to help move forward by hiring an Interim Public Works Director, Interim Human Resources Director and a City Clerk. The City is holding interviews for Chief of Police on August 29, 2022.
- R-2 Outside of business meetings, the City Manager and City Council should schedule quarterly open town hall meetings, by September 30, 2022 with concerned citizens; the goal being to improve communications and separate fact from emotion anger.
- R-3. By December 31, 2022, the City Council should complete in-service training on Proposition 218 legislation and review Proposition 13, the original Howard Jarvis Tax Initiative, which led to Prop 218. The City in in the process of scheduling training for the new incoming Council Members after the election on November 8, 2022.
- R-4. By June 30, 2023, the City Council should complete the bidding process and hire a private contractor to finish the water line replacements. The City is already in the process of releasing bids to get a number of water projects moving forward. These bids are being released this month and will continue.
- R-5. Under the direction of a qualified Finance Director, the City Council should assure Cal City’s General Ledger is organized (per Generally Accepted Accounting Practices), so an independent financial audit can be completed by the end of every fiscal year. The City has just completed their first audit from 2019/2020 at the last Council Meeting held August 9, 2022. The next audit 2021/2022 is due at the beginning of September to be presented to the Council.
- R-6. By March 1, 2023, the City Council should commission a feasibility study to determine adequate green fees to charge TDS users. The study should also determine if private sponsorships and government/corporate grants are available. The City is actually engaging a firm to conduct a user Fee Study for the entire City to update the current fees and make sure that there is a nexus between what the City is charging and what it actually costs.
- R-7. By March 2024, if the TDS financial picture is not on an upward trend, Cal City should prepare to lease, sell, or divest itself from the property. The city will wait until the full financial picture is in before any decisions are made about the future of the golf course.
- R-8. By March 2023, the City Council should complete an ethics course in human resource law and training in the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, the Fair Labor Standard Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act. The City as stated before will be setting up training for all Council Members after the November 8, 2022 election to make sure everyone is trained at the same time and will be getting the same message on new laws and occurrences.
- R-9. By December 31, 2022, the City Council should contract with a private agency that specializes in human resource/personnel matters, to advise their human resource employment and termination practices. The City has contracted with Beauchire Consulting to handle all Human Resources issues and currently have attorneys on staff from Buckalter to handle termination practices.
City manager Doug Dunford said the recommendations were simply that, and there was not a penalty if they were not completed.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said the city was not in the position to handle all the guidelines at once, including filling department head positions and creating more communication opportunities for the public like monthly town hall meetings.
Council members asked the city manager to bring back the agenda item for discussion.
