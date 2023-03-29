The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s March 28, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Supervisor David Couch (District 4) was absent from both sessions. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 7 AM session:
- The Board voted to proclaim March 2023 as National Nutrition Month in Kern County.
- Item No. 8 AM session:
- The Board voted to proclaim April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
- Learn how to get involved with this important awareness campaign here.
- Item No. 9 AM session:
- The Board voted to proclaim March 2023 as American Red Cross Month in Kern County.
- Sign-up to volunteer for the local chapter of the American Red Cross here.
- Item No. 10 AM session:
- The Board voted to proclaim April 10 – 16 as Public Telecommunicators Week in Kern County.
- Item No. 17 AM session:
- The Board approved appointments to the Kern County Measure K Citizens Oversight Committee (terms set to expire March 28, 2025).
- View committee members here.
- For more information about Measure K, please visit www.kerncounty.com/community/measure-k.
- Item No. 23 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement between Kern BHRS and Sameer Sunita Hassamal & Co., A Professional Corporation, to provide outpatient psychiatric physician services for clients in Bakersfield and provide instructional services to resident physicians.
- Item No. 37 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement that awarded Kern County Employers’ Training Resource with $54,000 from the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board to fund case management and supportive services for the Valley Build High Roads Construction Careers: SB1 Multi-Craft Core Curriculum Pre-Apprenticeship Training Grant, which supports the development of regionally-based pre-apprenticeship training programs and partnerships that systematically connect disadvantaged residents to long-term careers in the construction industry.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 50 AM session:
- The Board approved Kern County Public Health sponsoring the Kern Community Foundation Black Infant and Maternal Health Initiative (BIMHI) from March 28, 2023, through June of 2025.
- Learn more about this important program here.
- Item No. 55 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Sheriff’s Office accepting more than $500,000 in “State of California Board of State and Community Corrections Officer Wellness and Mental Health” grant funding to support officer wellness and expand mental health resources within KCSO.
- Item No. 9 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Women’s Center High Desert, Inc. for Emergency Solutions Grants Homelessness Prevention Component activities.
- Items No. 11 – 14 PM session:
- The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
- This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
- Item No. 40 PM session:
- The Board approved Kern BHRS utilizing funds distributed to county and city governments to expand and improve local opioid remediation efforts.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 41 PM session:
- The Board approved the use of unanticipated revenue from ARPA funding to purchase two graffiti removal trucks and a flatbed truck to better serve unincorporated Kern County residents with graffiti removal services.
- Item No. 42 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $2,000 to Cheers to Charity to support a non-profit event in Tehachapi.
- Item No. 43 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $250 to the Fred Zulfa Memorial Scholarship Fund to support educational opportunities.
- Item No. 44 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $500 to Bear Mountain Recreation and Park District to support community events, $1,000 to the McFarland Chamber of Commerce to support fundraising events, $250 to the Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center, and $250 to the Delano Joint Union High School District.
- Item No. 52 PM session:
- The Board approved salary range adjustments for the Deputy Public Defender classification series.
- To apply, please visit www.kerncounty.com/careers.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for April 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
