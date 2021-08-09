Feeling Extra Thankful for Our Law Enforcement

Friends,
 
Our community lost a hero last week – Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas. A member of the SWAT Team, Deputy Campas tragically lost his life fulfilling his duty to protect our community during an hours-long standoff. Deputy Campas was a rising star in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, having recently been named “Deputy of the Month,” an award presented to officers who are a bright example of what it means to serve others.

But Deputy Campas was so much more than his profession.
 
He was a caring son, a devoted husband, a loving father, a Marine Corps veteran, and an engaged member of our community. 
 
And importantly, his sacrifice will never be forgotten. 
 
Instead, this tragedy reminds us that law enforcement plays a critical role in maintaining law and order. They protect our friends and families while working long shifts, missing holidays, birthdays, and important life events. 
 
Yet these brave officers – never truly knowing what dangers lie ahead – have chosen to wear the badge with the understanding that each time they put it on could very well be their last. That is what it means to be a law enforcement officer. Kern County residents stand with our men and women in blue, are grateful for their service to our communities, and understand the incredible commitment they make in choosing to wear the uniform.
We know that our law enforcement is there to help us. We know that we can rely on them, and most importantly of all, we know that they are good people who have a tough job. It is more pressing now than ever that we support the men and women who are sworn to serve and protect our community in Kern County and across the nation.  
 
May God Bless Deputy Campas, his family and loved ones, and may God Bless our law enforcement officers. 
 

