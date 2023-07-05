Kern County is calling on job seekers looking for a meaningful career to attend our inaugural Public Safety Career Expo on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Center located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.
Kern County Fire, Kern County Probation, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be onsite to educate interested applicants about various open positions within their departments. Kern County Human Resources will also be assisting these candidates with job testing and the application process.
People interested in working for the Sheriff’s Office can test for Deputy Sheriff Trainee or Detentions Deputy Sheriff at 10:00 a.m. on the 3rd floor of the Kern County Administrative Center. In addition to sworn positions, all departments will be hiring for support staff vacancies.
Leading up to the event, employees from each public safety department will be available to join our media partners for interviews, or guest appearances on their shows, throughout the month of July.
To schedule, please contact Ally Soper at (661) 308-6805.
