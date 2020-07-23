The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 96.1% with approximately 51 calls for service.
2nd – Vehicle Theft, 1300 block of W. Rosamond Blvd.
3rd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2300 block of Alpaca Avenue, Burglary: 1st Degree, 3300 block of 15th Street and Vehicle Theft, 2700 block of Diamond Street.
4th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2500 block of Desert Street, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Burglary: 1st Degree, 2700 block of Sycamore Avenue and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2800 block of B Street.
6th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
7th – 2 calls for Missing Person, 1100 block of Hastings Avenue, Battery on Person, 2600 block of Cold Creek Avenue, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2100 block of Poplar Street and Murder, 1900 block of Center Street.
8th – Battery on Person, 3300 block of Summerbreeze Avenue, Extortion, 3800 block of Parkridge Avenue, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 40th Street West and Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 2800 block of C Street.
9th – Assist other Department, 3100 block of Glendower Street and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 1000 block of Hook Avenue.
10th – Missing Person, 1500 block of 20th Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3400 block of 15th Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3400 block of 15th Street, Assist other Department, 2400 block of 15th Street, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 3300 block of 15th Street and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Sonja Street.
13th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of Sierra Hwy and Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Person, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
16th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Elberta Street, Burglary from Vehicle, 2500 block of Felsite Avenue and Trespassing, 3000 block of 25th Street.
17th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Fairwind Avenue and Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, 3400 block of 15th Street.
18th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
19th – Assist other Department, 3400 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, Rosamond Blvd, Burglary from Seatrain, Rosamond Blvd and Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Matthew.
22nd – Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Discovery Way, Attempted Murder, 3400 block of Leopard Court and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1500 block of Edwards Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.