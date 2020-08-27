The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 93.3% with approximately 15 calls for service.
3rd – Obstruct/Resists Public Officer, 22000 block of Copper Drive.
4th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 22000 block of Copper Drive and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, Highline Road.
5th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 21600 block of Brook Drive.
11th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 21600 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Battery on Person, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
14th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 21600 block of Foothill Drive.
16th – Battery on Person, 20500 block of Tehachapi/Willow Springs Road.
17th – Battery on Person, 20100 block of Weston Avenue.
19th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 21700 block of Verde Street.
21st – 2 calls for Missing Person, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
24th – Assist other Department, Snyder Avenue and Forgery: False Checks/Records/ Cert, 21200 block of Mission Street.
26th – Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree, 22000 block of Copper Drive.
