The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26-year old Daniel D. Olano was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
37-year old Peter Andrade was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell – Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
30-year old Ashley Mutters was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
21-year old Luke Maddox was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 8th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Reckless Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
52-year old William Larimore was arrested on Dec. 15th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
41-year old Leonardo Dominguez was arrested on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Evading P.O. Wanton Disregard for Safety.
35-year old Ciara Martinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 18th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
18-year old Emily Ecklind was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Christina Hargrove was arrested on Dec. 21st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
36-year old Marquise Terrell Edwards was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.