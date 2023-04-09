The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 37-year old Brandon Lizotte appeared on March 2nd, 7th, 8th and 21st for a Confirmation of Counsel, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 5 counts of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked (4 counts dismissed on March 8th), Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia (dismissed on March 8th), 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court; dismissed on March 8th), Using a Wireless Telephone while Driving (dismissed March 8th, Defective Windshield/Rear Window Impairing View Correct 48-Hours (dismissed March 8th), Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent (pled No Contest March 8th) and Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (dismissed March 8th); he is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5th.
53-year old Bronson Larry McDowell of North Edwards was arrested in Marin County (Marin County Sheriff) on Feb. 28th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
31-year old Heaven Straughter was arrested on March 3rd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public, she was arrested again on March 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Child Endangerment.
35-year old Marlon G. Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 5th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 51-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on March 13th for a continued Summary Judgment and Motion to Vacate Forfeiture and EXON on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force - Great Bodily Injury Likely (pled No Contest on May 13, 2021), which was continued again until April 3rd.
According to court records, 49-year old Robert C. Wiley appeared on March 14th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence; all were continued again until April 19th.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie N. Payne appeared on March 15th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 3 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), 3 counts of Drive w/out License, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Spec. Control Substance: Possess Firearm, Drive while Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drug or Combined, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance, Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud, Possess Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked; all were continued again until April 19th.
30-year old Vincent Shaw was arrested on March 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar's Tools and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant; he appeared on March 20th and 21st for a Misdemeanor Arraignment and on March 28th for a Pre-Trial Conference and Confirmation of Counsel and which was continued until April 12th.
According to court records, 34-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on March 21st for a continued Status Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Throw Substance at Vehicle, 3 counts of Vandalism: less than $400, Enter/Etc. Noncommercial Dwelling, Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Etc. Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest on Feb. 9th and sentenced to 12 days in jail), Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize; all were continued until June 21st.
According to court records, 43-year old Mario Ruben Cabral appeared on March 21st for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Display on Vehicle/Present to Officer unlawful Registration, Possession of Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possession of Ammunition by Felon, Possess/Etc Machine Gun and Possess Controlled Substance. A Readiness Hearing is scheduled for April 21st and a Jury Trial is set for May 1st.
40-year old Lonell Veloz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
30-year old Eric Donell Dixon was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 18th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
25-year old Makalia Na Bearden of N. Edwards was arrested in Placer County (Placer County Sheriff) on March 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
55-year old John Ezelle was arrested on March 27th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
54-year old Cynthia Anne Carlstedt of N. Edwards was arrested on March 28th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
