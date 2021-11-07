The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 9 calls for service.
2nd – Battery on Person, 11900 block of Nancy Street.
5th – Death: Other, 26600 block of Prospect Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 26600 block of Prospect Street.
10th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards.
13th – Battery on Person, 13500 block of Flint Street, North Edwards.
15th - Missing Person, 13000 block of Fox Street, North Edwards.
16th – Vehicle Theft, 12300 block of Boron Avenue.
21st - Death – Other, 13600 block of Gilbert Street.
24th - Vehicle Theft, 27000 block of Cote Street.
