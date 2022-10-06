DECEDENT’S NAME: Inez Figueroa-Villegas
CASE #: C03036-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City, CA
AGE: 66 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: October 1, 2022
TIME OF INCIDENT: 0616 hours
DATE OF DEATH: October 1, 2022
TIME OF DEATH: 0636 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department
DETAILS: On October 1, 2022 at 0616 hours, Inez Figueroa-Villegas was an operator of a sports utility vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard in California City. She was declared deceased at the scene from her injuries.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department
PHONE: (760) 373-8606
