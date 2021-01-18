The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
3rd – 2 calls for Contact/Communicate w/Minor with Intent to Commit Sex Offenses, 22200 block of Old Town Road and Missing Person, 2010 block of Mesa Drive.
8th – Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Schout Road.
10th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 20400 block of Del Rio Way.
12th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20700 block of South Street.
13th – Vehicle Theft, 21200 block of Madre Street.
14th – Missing Person, 21600 block of Loop Street.
15th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 22900 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
16th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20100 block of Mesa Drive.
17th – Crime Committed while Incarcerated, 1100 block of Megallen Drive.
18th – Found Property, 20700 block of South Street and Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts less than $400, 20200 block of Park Road.
22nd – Assist other Department, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
26th – Possess/Manufacture/Etc. Metal Knuckles, 1100 block of Magellan Drive.
27th – Vehicle theft, 21100 block of Santa Barbara Drive and Missing Person, 21600 block of Loop Street.
28th – Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, 21300 block of Shirley Drive.
