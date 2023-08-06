The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 35-year-old Ronalee Stanberry appeared in Bakersfield on July 5th for a Felony Arraignment on the charge of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use. A Readiness Hearing is set for Aug. 11th. He appeared on July 11th for a continued Return on B/W: FTA for Arraignment and Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Petty Theft, Looting by Petty Theft, Vandalism-Damage $400 or more and less than $5,000, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance which was continued again until Aug. 15th.
38-year-old Matthew Pilcher was arrested on July 6th on Suspicion of Petty Theft (Misdemeanor Arraignment on Aug. 8th) and Intoxicated in Public (Misdemeanor Arraignment on Aug 4th); he was arrested again by Mojave CHP on July 6th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
According to court records, 64-year old William Shurley appeared on July 6th for a Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment on the charges of Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, a Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for July 13th; he appeared again on July 7th for a Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment on the charge of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent (a Pre-Trial was heard on July 14th) and on July 10th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charge of Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property (appeared on July 12th for a Return on B/W; FTA Arraignment and was continued until Aug. 10th).
According to court records, 42-year-old David W. Terrill appeared on July 7th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to a Specific Peace Officer, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia which was continued again until Oct. 27th.
According to court records, 52-year-old James A. Floyd appeared on July 11th for a continuance on the charges of Transport/Etc Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, 3 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Stolen Vehicle, Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI which was continued again until Aug. 8th.
35-year old Jason Aguilar of N. Edwards was arrested on July 14th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Threats of Violence, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 27-year old Taylor Sky Hernandez was scheduled to appear on July 12th for a FTA for Arraignment and Surrender on Bench Warrant on the charges of Drive w/out License and Failure to Register a Vehicle.
29-year old Bryan F. Rivera-Orellana of N. Edwards was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Drive w/out License.
35-year old Christopher Gardner was arrested on July 16th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Exhibit Firearm, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner and Opening carry unloaded handgun outside of vehicle or on a public street in a prohibited area of an unincorporated area of the county or city and county.
29-year old Grant Mazak was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 20th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Receive/Etc. Known Stolen Property over $200.
According to court records, 35-year-old Donald Breach appeared on July 20th for Sentencing on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1) (pled No Contest on June 23rd), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Violation of Post Release Supervision (pled Guilty on June 23rd); he received a sentence of 1 year and 4 months in Wasco State Prison and fined $370.
According to court records, 49-year old Robert C. Wiley II was scheduled to appear on July 20th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence.
According to court records, 53-year-old Timothy Brown appeared on July 24th for a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning Possess Firearm; which was continued until Aug. 10th.
According to court records, 31-year-old Heaven Abree Straughter appeared on July 27th for Sentencing on the charge of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk, she is scheduled to appear again for a Deferred Entry of Judgment on Oct. 2nd.
