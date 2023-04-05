CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held their bi-monthly meeting on the evening of March 28th inside the council chambers at city hall; the Closed Session of the meeting started just after 5pm and the Regular Session began just after 6pm. After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, a motion and second were heard to approve the adoption of the agenda; motion carried with a couple of changes.
The City Attorney advised the council that there were actually 3 items for consideration under Closed Session (CS3 was held over to a later date); after discussion and public comments, the council adjourned to Closed Session at approximately 5:11pm then reconvened back into Regular Session at approximately 6:10pm.
Under Report from Closed Session by City Attorney Victor Ponto – Yes, thank you Mayor, Council and members of the public; we went into closed session under three separate items which were reflected as part of the record earlier in the evening, with respect to CS1-Council was given direction and it was received, no further reportable action; under CS2-there was a discussion about insurance coverage for the Police Department; a vote of 5-0 in support of getting that coverage. There are copies of the coverage documents, physical copies at the back of council chambers for anybody who's listening remotely or in person in the meeting; they could put in a Records Act request to get copies provided to them, and the details will be provided by attorney Chris Dobbs.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications - We did have that late communication from JM Powers dated March 18th, March 19th and March 20th. JM Powers has requested that they be part of the official meeting.
Under Departmental Reports – reports were given from the fire department, human resources, OHV, police department and public works as far as projects and whatnot. The council and members of the public held a discussion for each of these reports then, several members of the public commented on different reports from departments within the city.
Calif. City resident 1 - I'm trying to understand how one owner surrender, one abandoned, and nine requested owner surrenders makes 18 total. Secondly, regarding my question on animal information, there were a few animal cruelty complaints that were filed. I know according to state and federal law, either animal control or the Police Department are required to handle these. I just didn't know if there was a number on that or if someone was tracking that and if we do have complaints that are currently outstanding, where are we with that cause? I know we do have ordinances that apply and things like that. So, I'm just trying to figure out the task finding going forward. Thank you.
Calif. City resident 2- I would like to ask the City Council to revisit and receive your decision to change California City Blvd.
Calif. City resident 3 - Yes, I'm curious how long is the hanger repair going on at the airport and second, one of the other comments was that we have three kinds of pipes, steel, concrete and PVC. Can we get an idea on how much steel pipe we have and where our leaks are coming from?
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – the Christian Community Church announced that they will be having an Easter Service at Central Park at 7am that would allow churches to gather and have a wonderful time celebrating with the community; Anthony from Safe Haven Kids League announced the Easter Community celebration on April 8th from 1-3pm at the Strata Center and everyone is welcome. There will be games, egg hunts and Easter items for children as well as information booths from different civic organizations and such.
Under Public Business from the Floor - A Calif. City resident commented that at the March 16,2023, under special meeting; the city attorney indicated there was no action due to a lack of quorum as well as other reasons, there was four out of five members of City Council present and there is no city ordinance or any law that I can find to indicate a lack of quorum. At the beginning of the meeting, we saw the four members of the City Council present, then they figured out it was the lack of a quorum. So, under whose authority was it determined that this cause would keep the city from transacting business? This is a concern of wasteful spending due to the legal cost of the special meeting among other reasons. Is there a reason why the City Council determines what municipal codes they want to follow and which ones they don't? I'll give you more transparency and answer these questions; the Brown Act states that the legislature finds and declares that the public commissions, boards and councils and other public agencies in the state, it is the intent of the law that their actions be taken openly. The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty and with so many people delegating authority, that doesn’t give their public servants the right to decide what is good. I said a lot about the Brown Act because as we go later in the agenda, the city determines when they want to participate, Thank you.
Calif. City resident Mr. Henderson; There is not a stop sign or stop light from the 395 to Hacienda and that's 29 miles. We need to protect our children when they walk to and from the bus stop before and after school as well as when they go outside to play or cross the street; somebody is going to get killed trying to cross that road if we don’t do something like put a stop sign or stoplight out in that area. Most of the frontage road and the road itself isn’t/wasn’t signed Thank you.
Council member - Mr. Henderson, you're talking from the east side of the middle school on Redwood, correct? Mr. Henderson shook his head in agreement with the council member then the mayor called for any more public business or comments from the floor.
Mayor - Do you have any other public issues? Okay, moving on to presentations.
Under Presentation NORESCO – P1; a very lengthy slide show presentation was given by Aaron Hart and Matt Schroeder concerning an energy saving project for the city.
Matt Schroeder - My name is Matt Schroeder and I work for Noresco as a senior account executive. I also have my associate Aaron Hart who is the Senior engineer. I'll be sharing the presentation this evening with my colleague, and you may already be familiar with this. It's a summary of what we want to present to the Council to hopefully move forward with the vote and approval of the energy savings performance contract analysis that we've already started.
Aaron Hart - Our projects are done under California Statute 2217; basically, what Matt alluded to, and you know the project can technically result in energy savings. The basis for our projects is what the city is spending right now as far as utility expenditures are concerned and that's what we try to represent here. You know, we break this down to let you know things that we are able to do and things that we're not. The city owns a large Solar PA out in the desert north of town that's represented here in blue and white. So, this is really important for us because you know, we want to know what the tangible effect that our projects will have on city facilities and city expenses, if the city decides to undertake these projects that we can guarantee the savings and that they can be financed over time. The city spends about $1.3 million on electricity including the SCE charges, pH charges and natural gas charges. What we wrote down based on the SCE goes into three different categories. So, city operated buildings and wastewater systems that would be the city wells and pumping distribution and the wastewater treatment plant. So over $800,000 of you know what we would consider our baseline. We did a very brief primary walkthrough with the public works staff, and these are some of the measures at city facilities that we think are you know viable, and you know we would like to take to the next step in the process which is an investment grade audit is what we call it. There's going to be significant energy savings there that are around the city facilities.
We're also looking at your building HVAC and we believe that HVAC control upgrades will yield savings based on more type controlling of building systems. It's also going to allow city staff at public works to be able to troubleshoot remotely; what the predominant control system is. You know a web-based type system that they can monitor remotely, and you wouldn't have to make so many calls around town. The other HVAC measure that we would recommend is just replacement of units that are getting past their useful lives. Most of the units around the city are you know, within 10 years or less, so there's some exceptions here. At the water treatment plant and the public works yard, they've got a couple that are inoperable and then the police station; about half of those units have been replaced and the other half are, you know, 15 and 20 years old. So, we would look to see if there's any pumping rates that we could switch to or just optimize when the wells operate; during the cheaper periods of the day versus the more expensive on peak periods. The last option is that you know as a secondary treatment process upgrade that they've already got planned, those last three are a little bit more nebulous and we need you to investigate this a little bit further. We're happy to investigate those at the city's request if there's interest in those measures but what we have here is the approximate cost and savings for these measures that we've identified.
The presentation continued as the council and members of the public watched; after the presentation was completed, it was on the consent calendar.
Under Consent Calendar – The items below were taken one by one (in no particular order) then a motion and second were heard on each item with lengthy discussion being held on the following consent items: CC1; approve City Check Register dated March 10th though March 23rd presented by – City Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2; approve Firefighting PPE Replacement presented by Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick, CC3; approve Police Department Vehicle Repairs presented by Police Chief Jesse Hightower, CC4; Introduce and Waive Second Reading of No. 23-801 Amending Section 2-1-402 and Special Meeting of Article 4 (Meetings) of Chapter 1 (City Council) of Title 2 (Administration) of the Calif. City Municipal Code presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, CC5; approve hanger door repair presented by Chief Water Operator Amo Meza, CC6; approve City Manager Consultant Agreement presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, CC7; approve 2022 Housing Element Annual Progress Report presented by City Planner Paul Junker, CC8; adoption of Resolution # 03-23-2971 approving a Purchase and Sale Agreement and Joint Escrow Instructions for the South Loop Property (a council member excused themselves during this portion of the meeting then returned a short time later) and CC9; approve service trucks presented by Amo Meza. After some lengthy discussion between council members and questions/comments from council members and several members of the public, a roll call vote was taken, and each motion was carried.
Under City Manager Report presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes - The acting City Manager gave a report on different things such as finance and other things then, after another long discussion concerning the report, the mayor moved onto the next item.
Under New Business NB1 - Censure of Council member Karen Macedonio (see separate story); NB2 – motion to authorize advertisement for construct buds for the Pedestrian and Safety Improvements Project on CCB between Yerba Blvd and Neuralia Rd, council was advised of this matter and after discussion, a roll call vote was taken; motion carried, NB3 - Execution of Program Supplement Agreement #F023 to Master Agreement #09-5399F15 for the Roadway Rehabilitation of Hacienda Blvd from Manzanita Ave. to Redwood Blvd., after a roll call vote; motion carried, NB4 – Select Third Party Consultant and Approve Professional Services Agreement for Plan Check Services and Authorize the City Manager to Execute all Necessary Documents (item held due to contract not completed), NB5 – Desert Jade Recommendations; Staff is recommending hiring in-house staff to fulfill Desert Jade Needs; after discussion and roll call vote; motion carried, NB6 – Reclassification: New Job Descriptions and Director Appointment; Staff recommends that council approve the requested positions and updated salaries. After discussion and roll call vote; motion carried.
Under Councilmember Comments, Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports – Council member Creighton commended the city on another successful SNIPS Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic that was held on March 28th at the Victory Baptist Church parking area. He also commended SNIPS, Kern County Animal Services and Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner for a job well-done. AB1234 reports were heard from different council members then the mayor called for a motion to adjourn; meeting was adjourned at approximately 11:15pm.
