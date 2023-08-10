MOJAVE - The Mojave Air and Space Port is the place to be on Saturday, August 19th when Plane Crazy Saturday features guest speaker Mr. Scott T. Glaser. The presentation will begin at approximately 11 AM inside the boardroom, which is just off the Voyage restaurant; presentation is titled “Being Aviators - The Restoration of Aviation Fundamentals in Pilot Training”. Plane Crazy Saturday runs from 10am-2pm at Rutan Field and is open to the public.
Mr. Glaser is CEO of Aerospace Operations LLC, CEO of the Airmanship Foundation and Chief Test Pilot for TACAIR. Mr. Glasser Graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering, he also earned his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA.
Seating is limited for the presentation and anyone who is attending is asked to RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org. and donations will also be appreciated for the presentation.
After the presentation, guests can head to the tournament where they will see a wide variety of. aircraft displays; old and new alike. They are also invited to visit the airport gift shop where you can find a wide variety of items such as caps, pens, jackets, T-shirts and much more.
