I am happy to share this information from the DMV that will waive penalties and extend deadlines for many DMV services during this difficult time.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
With authority granted under an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, the DMV is:
Waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, 2020, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date. The requirement to have current license plate stickers is also waived for vehicles with registration expiring between March 4 and June 30, 2020.
Extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid through June 22, 2020 (60 days from today).
Temporarily suspending for 60 days the requirement to submit a transfer of ownership within 10 days for vehicle transfers occurring on or after March 4, 2020, and the requirement to register a vehicle acquired or previously based outside of California within 20 days once registration becomes due.
Allowing temporary operating permits that expire on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid another 60 days from today.
Lengthening motor carrier permits expiring in March, April and May 2020 to June 30, 2020. A motor carrier permit is required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California, including transporting property for compensation, hauling with a commercial vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds, and transporting hazardous materials.
“These measures can help lighten the burden many Californians are experiencing during this difficult time,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.
