The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Walter Piche was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Executive Officer.
28-year old Joshua Tyler Shilling was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 29th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Ebony P. Lowry was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
44-year old Bridget Ray was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 2nd on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
47-year old Estuardo G. Donis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
35-year old Aaron L. Harris was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 5th on Suspicion of Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
50-year old John Stiff was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year old Matthew Quinn was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Andrew Sarnowski was arrested on Sept. 9th on Suspicion of Poison Food/Water/Medicine, Lewd Acts Upon Child and Oral Copulation/Sexual Penetration w/Child 10 Years or Younger.
21-year old Justin Tavella was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 8th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
25-year old Matthew Jacob Robbins was arrested on Sept. 12th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer; he was arrested again on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
43-year old Julius Evjuan Burrell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
33-year old Jamie Moore was arrested in Inyo County (Inyo County Sheriff) on Sept. 14th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
52-year old Jana L. Andersen was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 15th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
32-year old Shalonda Burkley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
41-year old Mark Greene was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
39-year old Jessica Sanchez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
23-year old Frank Carden was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.
37-year old Raymone Harvell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
29-year old Curtis Hodges was arrested on Sept. 23rd on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Stalking and Burglary; he was arrested again on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
18-year old Samuel Aguilar was arrested on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
29-year old Ernest Brumley was arrested on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
33-year old Javier Solis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
45-year old Carlos Govella was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
31-year old Mercedes Ellis was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Sept. 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Jesse Whitlow was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
29-year old Rudy Rodriguez was arrested on Sept. 29th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
46-year old Al Armstrong was arrested on Sept. 30th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
