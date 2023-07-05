CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held their second meeting of the month on the evening of June 27th; Closed Session started just after 4pm and the regular session began just after 5pm. The nearly 6-hour long meeting was quite interesting and more questions than answers were raised on certain items.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call and adoption of the agenda (missed this one again), the meeting went as follows.
Under Public Comments – Shawn Bradley; Yeah, so I know last time there was 3 personal matters and one of them pertaining to council member Macedonio so if you can enlighten the public with what that is in more detail that be appreciated.
City Attorney Victor Ponto – The only thing that I’m able to disclose right now to align any concerns that you may have is that it does not regard council member Macedonio.
Under Closed Session – the council convened into Closed Session to discuss CS1; Conference w/Legal Counsel concerning Potential Litigation on a Personnel Matter (not council member Karen Macedonio) and CS2; Conference w/Legal Counsel concerning Existing Litigation pertaining to Boston vs City of Calif. City.
Under Report out of Closed Session by City Attorney Victor Ponto - Yes, thank you Mayor, members of the council and the public; the council went into closed session at 4:00 PM under CS1 and CS2; for both matters the Council was given and directions were received. There's no further reportable action at this time for the public.
The regular meeting began at this time; after the regular session was called to order, roll call and the Pledge/Invocation; the meeting got underway.
Under Departmental Reports – Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith called for any questions, reports or comments for the city clerk, fire, police, public works or treasurer report. A question from the forum was raised about the Animal Control officer and Chief Hightower responded, “We're looking at him; his first day of appointment will be July 18th, so he had his last step in the hiring process today and will start on the 18th so that's why we do it that way, plus he needs to give notice to his current employer”.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications - correspondence from J.M. Powers dated June 16th, 17th and 18th; J.M. Powers has requested that he be part of the official meeting records. A copy of those public comments is also in the back of the room as well, if anybody would like to see them in person.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – an announcement was made concerning food commodities distribution; last month over 135 families were served.
DJ Twohig – Mr. Mayor, council and members of the public; this July 6th we've invited the Chiefs, City manager, Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem Smith and we are doing a little conference to learn more about the California Constitution and what was allowed within a special tax and what is not allowed. Please note all the city's emails are not working. So, it's been there's an issue on your side, all of your emails aren’t being sent. So, if you can somehow fix that please. Thank you for your time.
Council member Macedonio - I'd like to ask the attorney on this meeting that DJ just mentioned on the 6th of July; is there a way that all the council can go if they want to, do we need to have an agenda item that we would go as a public event; can you tell exactly what we have to do?
Victor Ponto - So what would be determinative of that would be if you as the council started talking about city business, right. So, if there was, it started to be this is a hypothetical, some conversation or debate about which is possible right with this topic. Um, if there was some debate or topic that needed to be discussed and you started chiming in and discussing city business, it would need to be agendized and it could be a special meeting/town hall and then you would absolve yourself of that risk. The other option is you're just a passive listener. I mean in theory you could maybe have a couple people make comments, but as soon as that third person starts to make a comment then you would be in violation of the Brown Act. So those are the factors to consider. I would say as a belt and suspenders approach, you appropriately agendize it. and say it's a special meeting/town hall that way you could have some dialogue if that's the desire to do so.
Council member Macedonio – I'm just simply saying; how do we allow ourselves to go participate in the community conversation?
Victor Ponto - You can participate; you can be there as a passive listener but if folks start asking you questions and you start making determinations or looking for consensus on something or making a promise about something or saying you want to agendize something that could become problematic because it wasn't agendized and you wouldn't have members of the public would have an opportunity to comment on the potential policy decisions. That’s what I’m getting at; you can either be conservative and agendize it or you do it the other way.
Discussion continued for a few more minutes then it was on with the agenda.
Under Public Business from the Floor – the mayor opens the floor for any public comments on items or matters not on the agenda and which the council has jurisdiction over.
Shawn Bradley - Yes, thank you. So, two things really quickly because I've been bringing this up numerous times for the past year; specific municipal codes that the cities in violation of, when do you plan on addressing those? The other thing was in a previous council meeting, I mentioned it out loud and I believe the city attorney was at the meeting as well, about Mayor Kulikoff posting on Facebook and his brother, a council member replying in comments and things like that. So, um, let's go a little fast forward here and dive right into it. So, back in 2021, the Brown Act, according to AB992, basically states that the law provides that a member of the legislative body may not directly respond to a social media post regarding agency business that is made, posted, or shared by another member of the same legislative body. So, with that being said, I know that we like to go after a female council member for a Brown Act violation; I wanted to understand what the city is going to do with an AB992 Brown Act violation against Councilmember Kulikoff and Mayor Kulikoff in regards to this. If you would like me to provide documentation of the post and comments and all that, feel free to let me know but before I proceed further on my own, I want to determine what the city is going to do in regards to this or are they exempt by councilmember Macedonio? I uh, expect an answer.
The mayor responded to Mr. Bradley however, it was inaudible.
Mr. Hutson – comment inaudible due to poor audio in council chambers.
Tami Johnson - I recently went hiking out at Cache Creek and it's an ecological disaster down there. There are several burned out cars. There is an RV that is actually in the creek, and it's trashed inside. There's an old mobile home that's been trashed parked outside the creek. I mean it's a disaster out there and I'm ashamed that we've allowed it to get this way.
Under Presentation – P1; Chief Hightower introduced a new dispatcher for the police department; Dispatcher Burke, P2; Memorial Recognition for Desiree Thompson (see separate story).
The mayor then called a joint meeting of the city council and city planning commission concerning the Brown Act and Open Discussion to order; after roll call for commissioners, the joint session began. An open forum was discussed on the Brown Act and whether or not the commission and the city are in violation; many people responded to this discussion including Commissioners Welling and Dunham, Mr. DJ Twohig, Susie Altamiran of OMLO and City Attorney Victor Ponto.
Commissioner Dunham - I did speak recently and the good news is I don't think we've got any evidence of any Brown Act violations. and I do have staff that was involved with a meeting about a month and a half ago. Knowing this subject had come up again, they suggested that hey, it might be good for us to do a review with the City Council and Planning Commission together. I'm also aware that there had been Brown Act concerns at the council level as well, so it was my impression and the fact is that these bodies have been dealing with commentary or accusations, whatever you want to say about the Brown Act, but that's how we got here.
I think the main thing I've noticed going through this, is that the Brown Act really having a good purpose and still has a good purpose of making sure we don't have any backroom deals, free coordinations, predetermined outcomes to a quorum and appropriately being assembled informally or not, so that everything that we do is kept in the public sight. At the same time, we want to be careful that we don't misapply the Brown Act when we can more efficiently help the city by moving along the administrative functions within these two bodies and working with the staff and so on, so that we end up getting kind of hamstrung and not having safe, sufficient information going into certain situations or maybe people aren't kept informed you know in a timely enough manner. So, my comment would be lets absolutely hold fast to the principles of the Brown Act and let's not let the concept overshoot in such a way that now we end up kind of stifling basic administrative discussions amongst members in which staff and so on that would help us frankly operate more vision.
Victor Ponto - So there has been a request from the council that was heard loud and clear here. From the City Attorney's Office and the City Manager's office, we are actively trying to examine a date to have a dual meeting where there would be Brown Act training for all interested parties to catch up on what the current state of the law is. So, we are working with Miss Elmes right now on dates. There's been some correspondence that's actually happened over the last week, week and 1/2 I believe, and there will be a more discussion, but I suppose in response to what the planning Commissioner chair is saying and maybe for the benefit of everybody else in the audience is, if there's any particular issue that they want highlighted, we're happy to do. Otherwise, we do have a general idea and I don't mean that as a generic. but it's a robust conversation; it'll address most issues.
Susie Altamiran – AB 1234 requires that elected and appointed officials, such as planning commissioners, receive two hours of training in specified ethic laws and principles every two years. Newly elected and appointed officials must receive this training within one year of becoming a public servant. So, with respect to AB 1234, our office is prepared to host and provide the training to those who need that certification on Council and on the Planning Commission.
Mr. Twohig - So, the agenda says Brown act and open discussion with testimony about the Brown Act would be AB1234 and some training; I think that's positive. One thing I think this is about the ability of the Planning Commission and council to sort of collaborate and so my suggestion; perhaps every six months or in certain regular schedule you'd have a joint meeting so there could be some more effective collaboration. I don't know that planning has been effective, and so my concern is in addition to ethics, which I've never questioned the ethics, I questioned the effectiveness of the administration of California City. So many projects are derailed at the planning level, some for lack of attention, others for lack of bandwidth, and now, we have a planning report recently that says most of them have been heard. They will be emitted; the state received applications on your planning report and building reports. They've omitted that they approved on both reports.
So, you don't really have an administration that has any competency with respect to the tracking of the applications. Additionally, we know that we've asked this council to direct staff that we would take single families to four units and put it in the ordinance as residential. There's no tracking on that, there's no trailing in that item, it just goes into oblivion. Additionally, Councilman Creighton directed staff years ago, to have these South Loop Blvd. initiated zoning change, nothing's happened there. Additionally, you had Councilman Creighton and asked many times and there might be a status tonight on with respect to the cannabis ordinance, with respect to additional permits and the issues there; that has been derailed and so these plans use policies or economic policies that the city must have to sustain services is all been degraded. Who's bringing that up? At every angle, at every meeting and so therefore, I suggest (because your policy advisor), you should be tracking this. Planning staff should be tracking this. Mr. Creighton can track it because he's concerned about certain things, and I do believe the administration should be tracking important issues that come before the policy boards in California City and they're not being tracked; many of them are omitted and the planning report has omitted most of the applications. I hope that you'll pay attention and make some notes and trail these items until we resolve this, thank you.
The joint discussion continued for quite some time then, the mayor dismissed the planning commissioners and continued with the agenda.
Under Consent Calendar – a motion was heard to approve the following items: CC1; City Check Register dated June 9th-22nd presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2; Resolution #06-23-2986 concerning the City of Calif. City requesting authorization from the Dept. Of Justice to access State and Local Summary of Criminal History Information presented by Chief Hightower, CC3; Resolution #06-23-2987 of the City Council of the City of Calif. City authorization to submit a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality application to Kern Council of Governors for the Calif. City Blvd shoulder Paving from Baron Blvd to Maverick Street presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC4; Resolution #06-23-2988 of the City Council of the City of Calif. City authorization to submit a Regional Surface Transportation application to the Kern Council of Governors for the rehabilitation of Calif. City Blvd from Hacienda Blvd to 94th Street presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC5; approve SCADA Cell Modem Replacement presented by Police Chief Hightower, CC6; approve Emergency Air Conditioner Replacement presented by Police Chief Hightower and CC7; Resolution #06-23-2989 to cooperate with the Kern Council of Governors for CDBG Grants and an agreement for Community Development presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; mayor pro tem Ron Smith questioned Chief Hightower on CC2 and council member Creighton questioned Elmes on CC7, both were answered and the motion carried on all items.
Under City Manager Report presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes – Mrs. Elmes gave an oral report to the council and members of the public.
Under Continued Business – a motion was heard on the following items: CB1; Creation of New Position and Approval of Salary Schedule presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, Mrs. Elmes presented the council with a salary schedule and the creation of a Cannabis Tax Administrator; comments included Mr. Twohig, Tami Johnson, Silver Farr and Shawn Bradley.
Mr. Twohig - With respect to the staff report. Read it thoroughly and I believe it's appropriate. This is the one occasion I disagree with Slim. Usually on the same page vertically, yeah. But with respect to the city ordinance, seeing it does specifically address the cannabis facilities in the ordinance will pay to the tax administrator. Provide the reports to the tax administrator specifically and all the items listed here appear to be very consistent with the ordinance. In fact, it even refers directly to the ordinance in collecting in a manner defined in the ordinance; with respect to the comment made about the experience level. There's some phraseology that is consistent throughout the county and even the state of California for administration of taxes; many folks will call them tax managers. And so, if you're on the private side, you manage the tax and you've managed the administration of taxes. You may want to consider using the term administration from tax management; with respect to the comment that it's not a needed position, I think it is the most needed position in the city. Potential millions of dollars that has not been collected. We've had former city managers, not now in the past. We even referred to it as volunteer, the most inappropriate comment quite frankly that's breaking our local ordinance. We had a former elected describe how it's not imposed when in fact in the ordinance it is to be imposed. It is a process for that, if you want to reach me offline, I can tell you more. I would suggest you consider the word tax administrator or tax manager and then you may also consider that the rate is probably low. That's more like a trainee that would get 20 books and knowledge. Just as an example, Tax manager is giving 150 grand a year giving examples and so you may want to consider that you could have a senior teach a junior in this process and the junior could be at a much lesser rate and collect effectively under the oversight. Thank you.
Tami Johnson - Sounds like council member Smith has someone in mind for this position, and I'll let you know; the grand jury sits next week, and your time is coming.
Mr. Twohig – according to The Board of Tax Administrators, we would have to further define in this job description what qualifies as a tax administrator and if it’s subject to interpretation. I tried to explain to you the private side of the world, our tax managers significant component to understand what is required. In a very college, many of them. So, if you're not going to change the language, you probably ought to better define, thank you.
Silver Farr - Yes, piggybacking on what Tami Johnson had to say concerning Councilman Ron Smith, I would like to say that it suspiciously appears as though the stringent requirements are because the creator of the position and the description of position has in mind a certain candidate of their own. Someone that would have the required experience. So, it's not all about council people having an agenda. It's about someone who used to sit on council having an agenda (I’ll come right out and say it), I believe that Miss O'Laughlin, who is conspicuously absent from this meeting (where she has attended all the others), has in mind to apply for that position herself; hence the stringent requirements. I think this position is customed for her intentionally. I don't think that would be a very good thing for the city.
Shawn Bradley – That's a ridiculous statement. Yeah, prior council member has no choice in selecting an appointee for that position. Just so everybody is aware of that, and you know, obviously it does raise concerns, you know. So, they got to have top notch experience. So, hiring someone just to fill a seat, it doesn't matter, it should produce a good outcome. You know it comes down to that term. You get what you pay for. So, you know whoever you decide, no matter what requirements you need or lack thereof (because that seems to be a new trend here). You know again, make sure it's somebody who's talking about, you know, they're dealing with cannabis people, they're dealing with all types of people who want to make sure that they are overwhelmingly supported, that there's no concerns for them or because again we need top notch person that's produced top notch results.
The council continued to discuss for a few more minutes, the motion failed, the council then moved onto CB2; Reconsider Location of Splash Pad presented by Mayor Kulikoff – see separate story.
Under New Business – a motion was made concerning NB1; the update to a Master Fee Schedule which was presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan; council member Creighton and City Attorney Victor Ponto commented; motion carried, NB2; Adding a 2nd Public Comment Section to the City Council Agenda; discussion only topic presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes and no action was taken at this time, NB3; approve a Resolution Adopting a Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2023/24 presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, lengthy discussion was heard then, Council members Creighton, Smith and Macedonio commented on this item; motion carried by a roll call vote of 3-2 with Creighton and Macedonio voting no, NB4; Airport Lease Review and Approval presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, discussion was heard on a new lease review/agreement. After discussion, a roll call vote was taken; motion carried by a vote of 3-2 with Creighton and Macedonio voting no.
Under Council member Comments, Agenda Requests and AB 1234 Reports – Council members Creighton, Macedonio, Smith and Mayor Kulikoff all commented on this item and added items to future agendas as requested.
After all the business was taken care of, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 10:22pm.
