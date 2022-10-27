BORON - The Boron First Baptist Church hosted what they hope to become an annual event; a Harvest Festival. The event took place in the late afternoon of Oct. 22nd from 4-7pm.
Pastor Sherman Burkhead and his wife Kimberley along with several members of the church manned the game booths, hot dog area and cake walk area where parents brought their children; some even dressed in costumes. The games included a ring toss, a bean bag toss, bowling, a can toss and a coloring station; there was also hot dogs, chips and bottled water for everyone. The Kern County Sheriff's Department and Citizen Service Unit even had a few members come out, meet the community and have fun with the kids. There would have been a bounce-house however, due to high wind in the area, the bounce-house couldn't take place but that didn't stop the many people from attending the event.
