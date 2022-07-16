The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
45-year old Cynthia Bean was arrested on June 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Assault w/Firearm on Person and Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc. Metal Knuckles.
40-year old Joshua Burton Brown was arrested on June 4th on Suspicion of Dissuade a Witness from Reporting a Crime, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Violation Parole: Felony.
36-year old Ashley Mckenzie was arrested on June 6th on Suspicion of Gambling, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Grand Theft, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle.
31-year old Matthew Herrington was arrested on June 7th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
33-year old Ferra D. McAlister was arrested in Los Angeles County (Century Sheriff) on June 9th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
66-year old James Curtis Frelo was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
32-year old Martina Baraza was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Assault on Person, Battery on Person, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting, Vandalism: less than $400 and Intoxicated in Public.
38-year old Elva M. Sandoval was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Erika Delgado Hernandez was arrested on June 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting, Petty Theft, Aggravated Trespass, Trespass on Closed Lands, Intoxicated in Public, Loiter/Prowl Wander upon the Private Property of Another, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Attempted Crime, Tamper w/Vehicle and WARRANT: Petition to Revoke Community Supervision.
50-year old Donna Panelli was arrested on June 25th on Suspicion of Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Use of Willingly Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
18-year old Andrew Ortiz and 30-year old Brian Hernandez were arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on June 25th on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
34-year old Juan J. Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on June 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
25-year old Kayla Raybuck was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
