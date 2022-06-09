A little out of the way community just off of Hwy 14; Wonder Acres is a gas stop for tourists traveling along the highway towards Red Rock and Jawbone Canyon. This little community is known as Wonder Acres and I found a few interesting things about this little community on Wikipedia but little else is known; here’s what I discovered about this little area.
WONDER ACRES - Wonder Acres is a settlement in the western part of the Mojave Desert, within Eastern Kern County. It is located northeast of the city of Mojave on California State Route 14 at the intersection with California City Blvd, about 5 miles west of Cal City and four miles east of Cache Creek.
The Wonder Acre development began when Mr. Wonder drilled for oil and found water instead. He then subdivided the land into five-acre lots, supplied them with piped water and sold them. In the 1960s, Robert W. Shaneyfelt made the settlement name well known when he painted the name on the community water tank on California City Blvd. The main street in Wonder Acres is named “Janice St.” and Margaret Shaneyfelt was primarily responsible from negotiating with the affected parties to arrive with this as an agreeable compromise.
Wonder Acres is served by the Mojave Post Office and is most closely associated with Mojave for services. The area code is 760, which is the same as nearby California City. During the latter part of the 20th Century, Wonder Acres was in the Mojave Unified School District, and the Tehachapi Cemetery District.
