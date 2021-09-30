California City hosted its first certified Farmer's Market in Cal City Business Park Sep 25., featuring local agriculture from Success Valley Farms, Miramar Farms and Sia Fresh Produce. Community members were invited to pick out fresh fruits and vegetables, and could grab some food from vendors like Mr. T's BBQ and Tamale Cafe. Several crafts and artisan vendors were in attendance, including Bella Calamity, Simply All Tied Up and SOS Apothecary. Founded by R.E.A.C.H., the market will run Saturdays from 9am-1pm, promising baked goods, crafts, jewelry and more.
Cal City hosts first certified Farmer's Market
Kyarra Harris
Editor
Kyarra is a journalist covering news and events in East Kern County. She writes features and covers politics on her blog at backtalknotes.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Aug.
- Cal City hosts first certified Farmer's Market
- SECURED PROPERTY TAX BILLS MAILED
- Cal City Public Works director fired, position temporarily filled
- Football and Volleyball Scores and Standings from around East Kern
- Rosamond hosts 44th annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day Parade
- CCPD getting new patches this fall
- Proposal to unwind planning commission delayed for now
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- History of Keene and Hart Flat, Calif.
- Cal City Public Works director fired, position temporarily filled
- Cal City hosts first certified Farmer's Market
- Rosamond hosts 44th annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day Parade
- Union Pacific/BNSF Railroad Donates to Friends of Tehachapi Depot
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for Aug.
- Proposal to unwind planning commission delayed for now
- 19th Annual Randsburg Old West Days
- CCPD getting new patches this fall
- Boron Jr. Sr. High School receives a Gift that will last Forever Former School Guidance Counselor donates Funds for Gift
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.