California City hosted its first certified Farmer's Market in Cal City Business Park Sep 25., featuring local agriculture from Success Valley Farms, Miramar Farms and Sia Fresh Produce. Community members were invited to pick out fresh fruits and vegetables, and could grab some food from vendors like Mr. T's BBQ and Tamale Cafe. Several crafts and artisan vendors were in attendance, including Bella Calamity, Simply All Tied Up and SOS Apothecary. Founded by R.E.A.C.H., the market will run Saturdays from 9am-1pm, promising baked goods, crafts, jewelry and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.