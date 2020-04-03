As of this afternoon, the OHV Department has closed Borax Bill Park until further notice. We wanted to express our thanks to all of our OHV community for supporting our services. Please continue to follow stay home orders and all of social distancing mandates. We hope to reopen as soon as possible and look forward to seeing you all out again! Stay safe! OHV Manager - Inge Elmes
Borax Bill Park closed until further notice
