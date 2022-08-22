Kern County has been awarded $2.7 million in Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks to facilitate improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. Only 25 communities in California received funding during this allocation of $46 million, and we’re proud to be one of them! (The state received more than $418 million in funding requests.)
California’s Department of Parks and Recreation mentioned our County in their press release today, stating, “One grant recipient, Kern County, will receive nearly $2.7 million from the Regional Park Program to improve Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area near the city of Bakersfield by constructing a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks, and by implementing erosion-control measures.”
This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project site, and will expand upon the existing playground, basketball court, horseshoe pit, and sand volleyball courts.
BVARA project improvements are as followed:
• A new 4,000 square-foot splash pad designed for year-round play.
• A 1,280 square-foot shaded group picnic pavilion with energy efficient LED lighting, eight picnic tables, two
barbeques, two waste containers, and a drinking fountain.
• A 25,000 square-foot fenced dog park, divided to accommodate large and small dogs, with a new drinking
fountain.
• An extension of the existing paved multi-use trail to BVARA’s West entrance, creating a continuous trail of
2.5 miles from the East entrance to the West entrance, extending the Kern River Parkway Bike Trail through
BVARA to Golf Course Road.
• Four floating boat docks located around the main campground.
• 1,000 linear feet of shoreline erosion control improvements at the main campground.
• 50 new drought tolerant trees with a “smart” irrigation system throughout the improved area. (California
Conservation Corps members from the Fresno CCC Center have offered to assist with installation of trees and irrigation.)
BVARA is a popular Kern County regional park, encompassing more than 1,500 acres. It consists of two manmade lakes, Lake Webb and Lake Evans, which are utilized for swimming, boating, fishing, sailing, and jet-skiing. There are 179 developed campsites and more than 90 acres of picnicking area. We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to improve this beloved recreational space!
