There’s been no other nation that’s been conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that everyone is equal. We are not perfect, but we are always striving to be a more perfect union. And one of the ways we do that is to vote.

Take that ten minutes. Read about what’s going on. Ask questions. You have more ability to get information today than at any other time. Be an informed voter, and vote.

It’s your responsibility as an American.

