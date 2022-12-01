The Kern County Library adds FIVE more meal service locations to
serve the Bakersfield area with 'Snacks in the Stacks' program!

The Kern County Library knows that making FREE meals available to children is key to their health and academic success. Over the summer, the Library provided 13,000+ meals to children all over Kern County through Lunch at the Library partnerships. During the fall, winter, and spring months, the Snacks in the Stacks program has successfully continued to provide meal service at select library branches beyond summer, and are excited to announce an expansion from five to ten locations around Kern County! 

The Kern County Library along with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools currently offer meal service at Beale, Arvin, Wasco, Delano, and McFarland library branches and are welcoming five additional locations to the Snacks in the Stacks program! Meal service will begin the week of December 5th at th following branches in the greater Bakersfield area: Southwest, Rathbun, Wilson, Baker, & Northeast. Anyone, regardless of income, between the ages of 2-18 can stop by at 3-5pm for a FREE healthy meal, access to enrichment opportunities, and a hangout space to complete homework.  

Libraries are natural spaces for serving meals to children and providing them with the resources they need to support their education. Snacks in the Stacks is more than just a place for children and teens to eat and do homework after school - it's a place to learn, laugh, and grow! 

Click here to see meal service days for new and current Snacks in the Stacks locations! 

For more information, visit kernlibrary.org

