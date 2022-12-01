The Kern County Library adds FIVE more meal service locations to
The Kern County Library knows that making FREE meals available to children is key to their health and academic success. Over the summer, the Library provided 13,000+ meals to children all over Kern County through Lunch at the Library partnerships. During the fall, winter, and spring months, the Snacks in the Stacks program has successfully continued to provide meal service at select library branches beyond summer, and are excited to announce an expansion from five to ten locations around Kern County!
For more information, visit kernlibrary.org
