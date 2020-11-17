The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 98.1% with approximately 53 calls for service.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
3rd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/ Date, 2000 block of Colleen Drive, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of Diamond Street and Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc, 2500 block of Desert Street.
4th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3400 block of 15th Street.
5th – Exhibit Firearm, 3400 block of 15th Street.
6th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of 15th Street.
7th – Murder, 1100 block of Sequoia Lane and Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of W. Rosamond Blvd.
8th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 3600 block of Lyons Drive, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 3600 block of Lyons Drive and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2600 block of Knox.
10th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Missing Person, 1000 block of W. Rosamond Blvd.
11th – Missing Person, 2400 block of Diamond Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 2000 block of Colleen Drive.
13th – Battery, 1700 block of Poplar Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1500 block of 20th Street.
14th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 40th Street West/Holiday.
15th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2100 block of Oak Street and Unlawful Use of Personal Info, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
16th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy, Assault on Person, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
17th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1400 block of Monte Vista Avenue.
18th – Batter on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2100 block of Natalie Drive and Battery, 2600 block of Sumerchase.
19th – Murder, 2400 block of Grand View Terrace, Possession/Concealing Dirk or Dagger, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Person, 2700 block of Elberta Street and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3400 block of Whisper Sands.
20th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Burglary from Vehicle, 2700 block of 28th Street.
21st – Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of 15th Street.
22nd – Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.
23rd – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 1700 block of Jamie and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
24th - Assist other Department, 2800 block of B Street, Vandalism: Deface Property, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Sierra Hwy.
25th – Death: Other, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
27th – Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street.
28th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2800 block of B Street.
29th – Fraudulently Obtaining Money, Property or Forced Labor, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 4200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
30th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy.
