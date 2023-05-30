Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Representative of California's 20th Congressional District and Speaker of the House, announced the winners of the 41st Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition for local high school students. Students were honored at an awards ceremony held at a local home designed by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, to recognize their artistic achievements.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“I am always amazed by the talent and creativity of our community's students who make me proud to represent them in California’s 20th Congressional District. Thank you to all who submitted artwork in this year’s competition and congratulations to our winners, including our overall winner, Elise Carberry. Her work, “My Cat Tsuki,” is truly exceptional and will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside the other winners from across our nation.”
