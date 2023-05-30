Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Representative of California's 20th Congressional District and Speaker of the House, announced the winners of the 41st Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition for local high school students. Students were honored at an awards ceremony held at a local home designed by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, to recognize their artistic achievements. 
 
McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“I am always amazed by the talent and creativity of our community's students who make me proud to represent them in California’s 20th Congressional District. Thank you to all who submitted artwork in this year’s competition and congratulations to our winners, including our overall winner, Elise Carberry. Her work, “My Cat Tsuki,” is truly exceptional and will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside the other winners from across our nation.”

More Information on the Winners

The overall winner, Elise Carberry of Buchanan High School, won with her piece titled “My Cat Tsuki,” which was created by layering thousands of dots using ink pens. 
Artwork from All Other Mediums:
First Place: Elise Carberry, Buchanan High School – “My Cat Tsuki”
Second Place: Lauren Williams, Liberty High School – “Josh”
Third Place: Bhrianna Vega, Bakersfield High School – “Monotone Palette”
Honorable Mention: Kinsey Thompson, Independence High School – “Child at Heart”

Photography:
First Place: Kali Cervantes, Bakersfield High School – “1031 Victus”
Second Place: Kira Beck, Frontier High School – “MADLAB Memoriam”
Third Place: Seth Tolleson, Frontier High School – “Tolleson Ascending”

Computer Generated Art:
First Place: Evan Anderson, Tehachapi High School – “The Lady and Her Shapes”
Second Place: Taitlyn Kingsbury, Tehachapi High School – “Death to Life”
Third Place: Amanda Edwards, Tehachapi High School – “The Spirit of Water”
Honorable Mention: Kendall McKinney, Tehachapi High School – “Dots of Happiness”

