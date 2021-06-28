Trona, California is an unincorporated community is San Bernardino County just off of State Route 395; the community sits at the western edge of Searles Lake which is a dry lake bed in Searles Valley southwest of Death Valley. The community got its name from the mineral trona which is abundant in the lake bed. Trona is approximately 170 miles northeast of Los Angeles on State Route 178 and is known for its isolation and desolation as well as the nearby trona pinnacles; the high school football team plays on a dirt field because the searing heat and high saline soil kills grass. During Trona’s heyday, there was an 18-hole golf course that was all sand except for the “greens” which were made of soft brown-colored dirt.
In the late 1880’s the mining industry set up around the Searles Dry Lake area to mine borax; Trona was officially established in 1913 as a self-contained company town operated by its resident mining company to house employees who were paid in company scrip instead of cash. The company also built a library, a scrip-accepting grocery store, a school, basic housing and minimal recreation facilities. The Trona Railroad was built in 1913-14 to provide the town with rail connection to the Southern Pacific Railroad (now called Union Pacific Railroad) lines at Searles; the railway is still in operation today.
Trona’s most notable boom occurred during World War I when Trona was the only reliable American source of potash (an element used in the making of gun powder); Trona also served as a headquarters and base of operations for the Trona Railway which is a short-line railroad.
Trona is a seismically active area which was heavily damaged by the 2019 Ridgecrest Earthquake; the community is located in the Eastern California Shear Zone which is a seismically active zone that accommodates approximately 25% of the fault movement between the Pacific and North American Plates.
Trona Unified School District operates 2 schools; Trona Elementary and Trona High School. The high school football field is known as “the pit” and has received National attention from the New York Times, Good Morning America and the Los Angeles Times as the only dirt field in the United States.
Numerous Hollywood films have been shot in Trona and the surrounding area including Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and Planet of the Apes; at the start of the 21st Century, other films such as Trona, Just Add Water, and Lost Lake were also shot in or near Trona. A live concert was also held in the Trona Pinnacles by Toro y Moi who traveled to the area to record his concert called Toro y Moi – Live from Trona.
