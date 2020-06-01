The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
39-year old David Terrill was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Violation Parole: Felony, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he was arrested again on May 9th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Drive While License Suspended and Evading Peace Officer. Terrill was scheduled to appear on May 21st and May 27th for a Felony Arraignment and a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant on the above charges.
32-year old Johnny Maclean was arrested on May 8th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
64-year old Joanalee Jean Peterson was arrested on May 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared in a Bakersfield court room on May 12th and May 14th for a continued Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Carjacking, Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime; Fourdyce also appeared for several other charges including Violation of Post Release Supervision. Daggy, Floyd and Fourdyce were Held to Answer and appeared in a Bakersfield court room again on May 28th for a Felony Arraignment. Daggy, Fourdyce and Floyd are scheduled to appear again on July 2nd for a Readiness Hearing and on July 13th for a Jury Trial while Fourdyce is scheduled to appear on June 24th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Violation of Post Release Supervision and Transport/Etc Controlled Substance (pled No Contest on Nov. 16, 2016) and a Status Conference on July 2nd on the charge of Violation of Post Release Supervision.
According to court records, 42-year old Adam Alexander Eyre and 20-year old Sebastian Navarro appeared on May 13th for a continued Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Keep Place to Sell/Etc Controlled Substance, Sell Cannabis in Unincorporated Area and Possess Marijuana for Sale which was continued until Sept. 30th; Eyre and Navarro remain free on $20,000 bail each.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Rodriguez and 25-year old Hiroo Rodriguez appeared on May 15th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury; Hiroo also appeared for a Failure to Appear – Arraignment on the charges of Unregistered Vehicle, Drive w/out License and No Insurance (dismissed if proof shown to court), both men are scheduled to re-appear on July 15th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and remain free on bail.
According to court records, 28-year old Dean Cleare appeared on May 18th for a Return on B/W – Failure to Appear for Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol which was continued until June 1st.
According to court records, 30-year old Savannah Charlotte Arrieta was scheduled to appear on May 19th for a Failure to Appear for Arraignment and Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, 2 counts of No Insurance (dismissed if proof shown to court), Drive w/out License, Fail to Register Vehicle, Improper Attachment of Vehicle License Plates, Looting by Petty Theft and Petty Theft.
According to court records, 33-year old Ronalee Stanberry appeared on May 19th for a Felony Arraignment on the charge of Vandalism: $400 or More, he also appeared for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Looting by Petty Theft, Petty Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance (use 11377(A) >2020, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance: all were continued until June 4th.
According to court records, 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared on May 27th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm, 4 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, (Use HS 11350(A)>MISD>2020) Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***); all were continued until June 17th.
According to court records, 55-year old Justin Lee Graham appeared on May 28th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; a Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for Oct. 15th.
