We continue our Women in History series during the month of March with a not so well-known American sculptor; Edmonia Lewis. I didn’t know anything about her and had never heard of her until I saw a postage stamp at the US Post Office in Boron and decided to look her up. The following is according to Wikipedia, “Grove Art Online” by – Edmonia (Mary) Lewis, “Edmonia Lewis and the Boston of Italy” by – Marilyn Richardson, “The great sculptress: Edmonia Lewis” from the Los Angeles Daily Herald 1873, “Edmonia Lewis from biography.com and Oberlin History.
Mary Edmonia Lewis was an American sculptor of mixed African American and Native American heritage. She was in upstate New York, and worked for most of her career in Rome, Italy. She was the first African American and Native American sculptor to achieve National and International prominence and she remains the only black woman artist who had participated in being recognized to any extent by the American Artist mainstream.
Mary Edmonia Lewis was born on July 4, 1844, in the Township of Greenbush, Rensselaer, New York; her mother, Catherine Mike Lewis, was African Native American and African American descent and two different African American men are mentioned in different sources as being her father: Samuel Louis, who was Afro. Haitian and worked as a valet and Robert Benjamin Lewis; he was said. to be a writer on African Americans. Later in life, Edmonia was told by her half-brother Samuel that their father was a “West Indian Frenchman”.
Edmonia's maternal aunts adopted her and her older half-brother, Samuel by the time she was nine years old after both of her parents had died. She and her half-brother lived with her aunts near Niagara Falls, NY for about four years where they sold Indian hand baskets, as well as other items such as moccasins and embroidered blouses, to tourists visiting Niagara Falls, Toronto and Buffalo. Lewis went by her Native American name, “Wildfire”, at this time, while her brother was called “Sunshine”; he left for San Francisco in 1852, leaving Edmonia in the care of a Captain, S. R. Mills.
Lewis was economically privileged by the time she went to college because her older brother Samuel had made a fortune in the California Gold Rush and supplied her every want; anticipating her wishes after the style and manner of a person of ample income. Edmonia enrolled in a pre college program at New York City Central College in 1856, which is a Baptist abolitionist school. At McGrawville, Edmonia met many of the leading activists who would become mentors, patrons and possible subjects for her work as her artistic career developed. Edmonia said later in an interview that she left the school after three years having been “declared to be wild”.
When Edmonia was approximately 15 years old, her brother Samuel and abolitionists sent her to Oberlin Ohio in 1859, where she attended the Secondary Oberlin Academy Preparatory School for the full three-year course before entering Oberlin Collegiate Institute which was one of the first US higher learning institutions to admit women and people of different ethnic groups; it was here where she changed her name to Mary Edmonia Lewis and began to study art; Edmonia boarded with Reverend John Keep and his wife from 1859, and she was forced from college in 1863, Edmonia said later, she was subject to daily racism and discrimination and that she and other female students were rarely given the opportunity to participate in the classroom or speak at public meetings.
Edmonia moved to Boston, MA, in early 1864, where she began to pursue her career as a sculptor. She repeatedly told a story about encountering in Boston a statue of Benjamin Franklin, not knowing what it was or what to call it and concluded that she could make a stone man herself. And the sculptures. Lewis was inspired by the lives of abortionists and Civil War heroes. In 1863 and 1864, Lewis included some of the most famous abolitionists of her day; John Brown and Colonel Robert Gould Shaw It was the commander of the African American Civil War Regiment from Massachusetts. Edmonia was inspired to create a bust of his likeness, which impressed the Shaw family who purchased it. She then made plaster cast reproductions of the bust and sold 100 of them at $15 apiece. This bus became her most famous work to date, and the money she earned from the best allowed her to eventually move to Rome. Edmonia was written about or interviewed by Lydia Maria Child, Elizabeth Peabody, Anna Quincy Waterson and Laura Curtis Bullard from 1864 to 1871 who were all important women in Boston and New York abolitionists circles and because of these Women's articles about Edmonia appeared in important abolitionist journals, including Broken Fetter, the Christian Register, and the Independent, as well as many others. “I was practically driven to Rome to obtain the opportunities for art, culture and to find a social atmosphere where I was not constantly reminded of my color; the Land of Liberty had no room for a colored sculptor” according to Edmonia.
Edmonia spent most of her adult career in Rome, where Italy's less pronounced racism allowed increased opportunity to a black artist; She enjoyed more social, spiritual and artistic freedom than what she had had in the United States Because she was a Catholic, her experience in Rome also allowed for both spiritual and physical closeness to her faith. Edmonia began sculpting and marble, working within the narrow classical manner but focusing on naturalism. Within themes and images relating to black and American Indian people, the surroundings of the classical world greatly inspired her and influenced her work in which she recreated the classical art style such as presenting people in her sculptures as draped in robes rather than in contemporary clothing. Edmonia was unique in the way she approached sculpting abroad. She insisted on a larging her clay and wax models and marble herself, rather than hire native Italian sculptors to do it for her which was a common practice at the time. An article in the New Orleans Picayune dated 1873 stated that, “Edmonia had snared two $50,000 commissions” and her new-found popularity made her studio a tourist destination. Edmonia had many major exhibitions during her rise to fame including one in Chicago in 1870 and in Rome in 1871.
A major coup in her career was participating in the 1876 Centennial Expedition in Philadelphia. For this, she created a monumental 3,015-pound marble sculpture titled the Death of Cleopatra, portraying the Queen in the throes of her death. J.S. Ingraham wrote that “Cleopatra was the most remarkable piece of sculpture in the American section of the expedition”, and much of the viewing public was shocked by Lewis’s frank portrayal of death, but the statue drew thousands of viewers. In 1878, the statue was moved to the 1878 Chicago Interstate Exposition, where it remained unsold until the scope, it was acquired by a gambler by the name of “Blind John” Condon, who purchased it from his saloon on Clark Street to mark the grave of a racehorse named Cleopatra that was in front of the grandstand of his Harlem racetrack in the Chicago suburb of Forest Park where the sculpture remained for nearly a century until the land was bought by the United States Postal Service. And the sculpture was moved to a construction storage yard and Cicero, Illinois. The sculpture came under the purview of the Forest Park Historical Society, who designated it to the Smithsonian American Art Museum in 1994. A man by the name of Adreze Dajnowski in conjunction with the Smithsonian American Art Museum spent $30,000 in order to restore the statue to near original state; the repairs were extensive which included the nose, sandals, hands, chin and extensive “sugaring or disintegration.
In 1877, a testament to Edmonia's work as an artist came when former U S president Ulysses Grant commissioned her to do his portrait; she Also contributed a bust of Massachusetts abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner in the 1895 Atlantic Expedition. During the late 1880s, neo classicism declined in popularity, as did the popularity of her artwork; she continued sculpting in marble, increasingly creating altarpieces and other works for Catholic patrons. A bust of Christ created in her room studio in 1870 was rediscovered in Scotland in 2015 and in the art world she became eclipsed by history and lost fame; by 1901, she had moved to London, England.
Edmonia lived in Paris, France from 1896 to 1901; she then relocated to the Hammersmith area of London, England, before her death on September 17, 1907, in the Hammersmith Borough Infirmary. The cause of her death was chronic kidney failure according to her death certificate and she's buried in Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in London. In 2017, a GoFundMe account by East Greenbush, NY town historian Bobby Reno was successful and Edmonia Lewis's grave was restored by the E. M. Lander company in London.
Edmonia never married and had no known children, and according to her biographer Dr. Marilyn Richardson, there is no definite information about her romantic involvement with anyone. In 1873, however, her engagement was announced and in 1875, while still engaged, his skin color was revealed to be the same as hers, although his name is not given and there is no further reference to this engagement.
Edmonia's most popular sculptures include Old Arrow Maker and his daughter from 1866, Forever Free in 1867, Hagar in 1868 and the Death of Cleopatra in 1876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.