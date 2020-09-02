MOJAVE – A California City man was sentenced when he appeared in court for a Hit and Run Death which occurred on Dec. 30, 2019; 24-year old Davion Javonte Roberson-Culver was sentenced on Aug. 11th to 1 year 87 days in jail, fined $440 and placed on Formal Probation for 3 years after he pled No Contest to the charges of Hit and Run, Death or Permanent Serious Injury and Vehicle Manslaughter w/out Gross Negligence and has since been released from custody.
According to a press release dated Dec. 31, 2019; Calif. City Police responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident on the morning of Dec. 30th. When officers arrived, they located a 41-year old Calif. City resident laying in the ground with severe injuries and in spite of life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle who was later identified as Roberson-Culver abandon his vehicle and fled the scene on foot; Roberson-Culver was located and arrested later that morning and charged with Hit and Run Causing Death.
Roberson-Culver was arraigned on Jan. 2, 2020 and after several Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary, Status Conference and Readiness Hearings, he pled No Contest to the above charges on July 14th; the charges of Unsafe Speed, Unsafe Turn and/or w/out Signaling and Vehicle Manslaughter w/Gross Negligence were dismissed. He was also charged with Rape by Force/Fear Etc and Unlawful Sexual Intercourse after he was arrested for the charges on Sept. 11, 2019 however, all those charges were dismissed when he appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom on June 23rd.
