BAKERSFIELD — The Bakersfield Police Department will take over the investigation of the missing 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West.
BPD made the announcement Monday, March 1 in a news release, more than two months after the boys vanished from their home in California City.
"Due to facts now known to investigators, and the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, the City of Bakersfield is a historical nexus to the children," a BPD press release stated. "The California City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to have active roles in the investigation."
California City Police Department had remained the lead agency since the boys were reported by their adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West on Dec. 21. Since then, hundreds of people have scoured the desert area around the home and a number of rewards totaling more than $120,000 have been pledged to find and return the boys home, including $25,000 from California City and $30,000 from the extended adoptive family, as well as money pledged by local businesses and community members.
The birth family of the two boys have also conducted their own fundraising to put up a number of bill boards asking for the public’s help in finding the two boys.
"Our goal is the return of the boys and the investigation will continue until that is accomplished. All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the Bakersfield Police Department,” the BPD news release stated. The news release did not state whether there is any indication that the crime occurred in Bakersfield.
