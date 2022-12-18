By order of the Presiding Judge, the Civil Law Division will implement the following change in courtroom operations and judicial officer assignment, effective January 1, 2023:
• Judge David Zulfa will be reassigned to Division J, at Metro Justice Courthouse, 1215 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield. Unless notice is given otherwise by the Court, all matters previously assigned to Judge J. Eric Bradshaw in Division J have been reassigned to Judge Zulfa for all purposes.
All matters currently calendared shall remain scheduled on the dates and times previously set, unless otherwise notified. Counsel and parties are instructed to indicate the assigned judicial officer and department on the first page of all documents submitted for filing to ensure proper departmental assignment, calendaring of hearings and document routing.
Peremptory challenges will only be permitted if filed within fifteen days from the parties’ first appearance before the newly assigned judicial officer.
