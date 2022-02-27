The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 33calls for service.
1st – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 16100 block of H Street, Burglary from Vehicle, 16600 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of K Street.
2nd - Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of K Street and Vehicle Theft. 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
4th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 15200 block of Nadene Street.
5th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 15200 block of Sierra Hwy and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
6th – Found Property, 1700 block of Hwy 58.
7th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1900 block of Inyo Street.
8th – Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
9th – Found Property, 1700 block of Hwy. 58 and Vehicle Theft 15900 block of Koch Street.
11th - Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery; other Agency and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of I Street.
12th – Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Panamint Street, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3100 block of Gregory Drive.
14th – Vehicle Theft, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy, Battery on Person, 3200 block of Pat Avenue and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
16th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 3200 block of Pat Avenue Burglary from Vehicle, 16800 block of Hwy. 14 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Myer Road.
17th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16800 block of Hwy. 14.
18th – Assault on Person and Battery on Person, 15800 block of N Street.
20th – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 15800 block of N Street, Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy, Battery on Person, 15700 block of L Street.
22nd - Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
26th – Missing Person, 16100 block of H Street.
31st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15700 block of L Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
