CALIFORNIA CITY — The Cal City police department’s chief Jon Walker is resigning from his position according to a press release from city hall Feb. 22.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin says the decision was voluntary, and Walker will stay on the job as chief until March 31, though it is unclear why he is resigning. The city manager will select Walker’s replacement.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose released a statement saying the recruitment process for a new chief will begin soon.
“Chief Walker has had an impeccable law enforcement career, dedicating over three decades of service to the residents of Los Angeles and California City,” Ambrose said. “I am extremely grateful to Chief Walker’s leadership in California City and wish him the best in his endeavors.”
Walker also gave a statement thanking the individuals he’s worked with.
“It was an honor to have had the opportunity to lead such an outstanding group of individuals,” Walker said.
According to the mayor there is little information on Walker’s decision.
“He gave us six weeks notice, and I was just as shocked as the next person,” O’Laughlin said. “I didn’t know it was coming. There was no pressure that I’m aware of from the council to make him leave.”
This comes on the heels of the city council appointing a new city manager, according to city council agendas. Ambrose’s contract ended in January and has been extended on a month-by-month basis.
Walker will become the third major city employee to leave his position in less than a year, following former city manager Anna Linn who also resigned voluntarily according to the mayor, and former public works director Joe Barragan who claims he was fired without reason by Ambrose.
Both Linn and Barragan filed claims against the city afterwards. Barragan’s claim was originally denied, then brought back to the council in a closed session, and Linn was reportedly awarded a sum.
After Barragan was fired in September 2021, he spoke with the Mojave Desert News about his frustrations with how the process was handled. He even eluded to the police chief being the next to leave his position.
“There are rumors that council members got together to get rid of the former city manager Anna Linn, the public works director and the police chief are next. I think some people who support the mayor want someone in there who will do only what they say, only do business for them or favors for them. It just feels like that. It reeks of politics,” Barragan said.
There are little details on why Linn resigned from her position in July 2021, but she told the Mojave Desert News she came to a decision with the council.
“I accepted the exit package and we agreed to separate amicably,” Linn said in a statement.
The mayor said Barragan’s firing was also a surprise, and that only the city manager can hire city employees.
"Mr. Barragan did a good job for the city, and he was the kind of person that looked for ways to make the city better," O'Laughlin said.
The mayor also commented on the political climate in the city.
“This is an election year and some people have their own agenda,” O’Laughlin said. “I just take it with a grain of salt.”
The council is slated to continue closed session meetings to appoint a permanent city manager.
