DECEDENT’S NAME: Nicolas B. Archuleta
CASE #: C04492-21
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, CA
AGE: 23 years
TYPE OF CASE: Homicide
DATE OF INCIDENT: November 20, 2021
TIME OF INCIDENT: 2224 hours
LOCATION: 2500 block of Diamond Street, Rosamond
DATE OF DEATH: November 20, 2021
TIME OF DEATH: 2237 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
DETAILS: On November 20, 2021 at 2224 hours, Nicolas B. Archuleta was shot by another in the 2500 block of Diamond Street, in Rosamond. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
