DECEDENT’S NAME: Nicolas B. Archuleta

CASE #: C04492-21

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, CA

AGE: 23 years

TYPE OF CASE: Homicide

DATE OF INCIDENT: November 20, 2021

TIME OF INCIDENT: 2224 hours

LOCATION: 2500 block of Diamond Street, Rosamond

DATE OF DEATH: November 20, 2021

TIME OF DEATH: 2237 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

DETAILS: On November 20, 2021 at 2224 hours, Nicolas B. Archuleta was shot by another in the 2500 block of Diamond Street, in Rosamond.  He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

