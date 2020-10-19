CALIFORNIA CITY — Two councilmembers addressed lawsuits and an FPPC lobbied at them and the city by two cannabis businesses during an Oct. 13 meeting.
The two businesses, Grandma’s Stash and M.A.C.C. Consulting, are suing after their appeals for a renewed cannabis delivery permit were denied in June. They sued the city, City Manager Anna Linn, local businessman Rick Jones and Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris and Councilmembers Ron Smith and William Smith.
Both lawsuits accuse the latter four of bribery and financial self-interest as the reason why the councilmembers voted to deny the appeal. The allegations rest largely on a Fair Political Practices Commission complaint filed by resident Tami Johnson in June; a case has been opened and remains pending.
“I am not guilty of bribery or fraud,” councilman Ron Smith said, bringing up the issue first during the city manager’s report. “That allegation — and it is an allegation — is slanderous, it defames my character and damages my reputation to the point that a longstanding friend and former church member talked to a staff member asking if this was true.”
The FPPC complaint has become a critical component of election-season campaigning.
In September and October, residents were sent a large glossy two-sided article originally published Sept. 6 by Hews Media Group newspaper Cerritos Community News.
The lengthy article addressed the FPPC complaint, including issues connected to Ron Smith’s role as Victory Baptist Church’s pastor, William Smith’s decision to sell his hardware store, and Parris’ benefitting from selling property, and of Jones benefitting from the legalization of cannabis in California City back in 2016 by using political connections.
HMG has since removed the online version of the article and issued a retraction in its Oct. 6 print edition.
Linn, the city manager, addressed the mailer briefly in her manager’s report on Oct. 13.
“There is dirty politics happening and it’s unfortunate that some people need to run on smear campaigns, but there are a lot of good things happening in the city,” Linn said. She added there was no information on who distributed the mailer.
Ron Smith
Smith later in the meeting that the matter needs to be addressed for the sake of the city.
“I think it’s important for our community to trust its government -- these are all allegations and we need to address these allegations,” Smith said.
Smith issued what he called a formal apology to Councilmember W. Smith, whom he recommended apply for a vacant council position. W. Smith, who previously served on council, was appointed to a vacancy in early 2020, which ends at the end of this year; he did not file for election to the seat.
“He is but a victim of voting no,” Smith said, referencing the denial of cannabis permit renewal and the appeals process. “Those who know Bill know he will not be coerced or bribed and that some of the individuals named he does not have any type of relationship with.”
Smith also encouraged residents to email the FPPC and ask why it’s taken three months to complete a complaint investigation.
“I don’t believe governments should be operated like that,” Smith said. “This is horrible for our town and this matter needs to be resolved because it puts everything we do into question.”
According to the FPPC frequently asked questions site, investigations and complaints vary.
“There is no standard length of time since cases vary in their complexity and difficulty. Each case has its own specific facts and the length of any investigation depends on a variety of factors,” the FPPC states. “However, the Enforcement Division makes every attempt to conduct investigations in a thorough, yet timely manner. On average, ninety percent of our cases are completed (investigation to resolution) within a year.”
R. Smith noted that allegations were made regarding Victory Baptist Church’s finances being poorly handled or managed. Smith denied those allegations, adding he’s never touched the money in 30 years.
In an interview on Oct. 14, Smith noted that he had filed an inaccurate FPPC 700 Form, which he amended with City Clerk Denise Hilliker’s assistance. He reiterated his denial of being guilty of fraud or receiving bribes.
“I have not given any preferential treatment for any individual or business and this [accusation] is sickening,” Smith said.
In the case of the two businesses who are suing the city, Smith said he had solid reasoning to vote no on an appeals process.
“Both of them had received special treatment,” Smith said, adding he was not alleging corruption. “They both received a letter that was not authorized by the council. How can I put my stamp of approval on something that wasn’t approved?”
In the initial permit approval process in April 2019, Smith said Grandma’s Stash “did not make the cut” and M.A.C.C Consulting wasn’t present — automatic grounds for disqualification despite being ranked high on a list of qualified candidates.
He called the inclusion of allegations referenced in the FPPC complaint in lawsuits ludicrous, especially if the two companies are suing to have their permits re-instated.
“These delivery permits are obviously lucrative ... but they didn’t get the selection,” he said. “If you’re trying to get a license, why would you distract from the license and make these crazy allegations?”
Smith also cited that he votes according to the ordinance, whether by opinion or conviction.
“For any new delivery or dispensary permits, they should have come before the council. I never said I was not open to that.”
The FPPC claim and the mailer referenced Smith earning a salary from Victory Baptist Church and from a manager role at Palmdale Regional Airport.
Smith said he has never taken a salary in 30 years and foregoes a salary in order for the church to employ its assistant pastor, whom Smith called integral to Victory Baptist.
“We [Victory Baptist] are frugal people and have made wise decisions,” he said. “Two people always handle the money and the pastoral staff never touched it. Two people make a deposit. At the end of every service, after tithes and offerings have been counted, I’m given an accountability slip and it tells me what came in, how’s it been designated and when the deposit is made, my responsibility is to preserve the testimony of our counters to ensure everything is appropriate.”
Smith denied being employed by Palmdale Regional Airport The city of Palmdale currently shares the airport with U.S. Air Force Plant 42.
Don Parris
Parris called the information in the mailer “a hit job” but stated he did not get one personally, though one was mailed to people living with him.
Parris noted the claims in both the FPPC complaint and mailer regarding the sale of property for financial gain are inaccurate. The property was indicated as being sold to businessman Michael Ellison for $20,000, against an approximate $7,500 purchase value.
Parris said that the land was appraised at $40,000 and as such took a $20,000 cut to pay off the school next to the adjacent property. The mailer claimed that Parris failed to report Ellison purchased the property, a requirement under FPPC guidelines if an elected official or city administrator has a conflict of interest or a business relationship with another individual. The mailer also claimed Parris adjusted an FPPC 700 form after hearing that Hews Media Group was investigating the matter, but again failed to reveal who purchased it.
Parris said he recused himself of anything related to what Ellison brought before the council while negotiating the land sale.
“I did not revise my 700 form because of their writing, I hadn’t even seen their writing,” Parris said. “Our city clerk advised since I was running for mayor that I had to file a new 700 form, at which time she and I did fill out the form.”
He added if something needs to be reported, he’ll make arrangements to do so.
