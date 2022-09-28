BORON - Residents in the community of Boron are beginning to breathe a sigh of relief as the Boron Community Swimming Pool Restoration project near its completion; contractors have been working on revitalizing the old swimming pool located at Boron Junior Senior High School for the past several months and it looks like the project may be coming to an end soon.
As we've been reporting on for the last couple of years; the Boron Community Swimming Pool was in dire need of restoration and repairs; several fundraisers were held over the course of two years along with donations from community members and organizations, residents and current/former Boron High School students/alumni from around the community and around the country coming together and raising the funds needed for the restoration project. The restoration finally got off the ground in the spring of 2022 after several delays in supply shipments as contractors and construction crews began by taking down the old fencing, and jack-hammering concrete as well as taking out old fixtures in the bathrooms, tearing up the old floor/shower tiles in the locker/shower rooms and entrance/lobby/office area as well as the old swimming pool pump and filtration system.
"The expense of the pool restoration was greater than originally thought so the locker room was cut; Rio-Tinto came in and tore out the old stalls and toilets only to discover that the sewer lines need to be replaced. The maintenance team (from Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium) rocked the job and upgraded the floors too. A lot of sweat and hard work has gone into the restoration such as new pumps, new concrete deck, new fencing, new steps to get into and out of the pool and a restored pool surface and we have stretched all available resources to get as much done as possible. This has been a project grounded in love, patience and dedication to the end goal because so much has been done which went beyond the dollars raised to give the community back their swimming pool" Rio-Tinto Community Affairs Manager Marybeth Garrison said.
When the 2022-23 school year started, work crews continued on with the restoration of the swimming pool while students and staff at the school went about their everyday lives by going to class. Deric English who's a teacher at Boron Junior Senior High School has been updating the residents of Boron with photographs as well as quick notes as to how the progress is coming along on the swimming pool; he’s also been keeping a portfolio of the photographs he’s taken for future references. Muroc Joint Unified School District was able to re-tile the shower floors and replace all the plumbing; the district will also be re-tiling the entrance to the pool area.
"Thank you Rio-Tinto for the extra work you've done for our Boron Community Pool; new signs, new plumbing, new toilets and dividers and to all of you who worked on the pool project, thank you; we're close to finishing. Also, thank you to our little community who helped make this happen" Boron Community Swimming Pool Restoration Project Committee member Jerry Gallegos said.
There are a few things remaining that need to be done to the Boron Community Swimming Pool before it reopens however Boron residents are very optimistic as to the reopening of the swimming pool for the summer of 2023.
