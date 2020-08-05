Late Monday, the California Department of Public Health released guidance on youth sports for counties, allowing youth sports training, conditioning, and physical education to resume statewide under specific circumstances.
The guidance for youth sports establishes a consistent set of rules that apply to all youth sports programs including school-based, club, and recreational programs. Youth sports and physical education are permitted only when physical distancing of at least six feet and a stable cohort of participants can be maintained.
Because Kern County is on the State’s monitoring list, these activities are only permitted outdoors.
Outdoor and indoor sporting events, assemblies, and other activities that require close contact or that would promote congregating, such as tournaments and competitions, are not permitted at this time.
Additionally, adult, amateur (non-professional) team sports are not permitted at this time. The State plans to issue adult, amateur team sports guidance separately in the near future.
This new guidance can be found here: https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-youth-sports--en.pdf and all industry guidance documents issued by the State are located on our website www.kernpublichealth.com.
The decision does not affect high school sports, which is regulated by CIF State. CIF issued a revised schedule in July pushing fall sports to January, and combining three sports seasons into two.
"It doesn't impact us at all," Kern County School District Director of School Support Services Stan Greene told the Bakersfield Californian. "All our stuff is regulated by the CIF."
